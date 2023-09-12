Libya and Angola now place above Nigeria in the ranking of Africa's top oil-producing nations

According to data, Africa makes up about 8% of the overall supply in the world oil market

Unanticipated outages, and maintenance tasks among other factors affected production in the last few quarters

Africa is a major player in the world oil market, with its producing countries making up about 8% of the overall supply. However, there have been numerous production issues in the second quarter of 2023.

During the period time, numerous things happened, including unanticipated outages and maintenance tasks, which led to a modest decline in Africa's oil and condensate production.

Nigeria is at the root of the fall in oil production.

Source: Getty Images

According to report, between January and May of this year, Africa lost approximately 180,000 barrels per day (bdp) of production. This was due to unplanned outages, while planned maintenance activities shaved off an additional 83,000 bpd.

Nigeria’s production declined

Nigeria, a powerhouse in the continent's oil industry, is at the root of the fall in oil production. Throughout the first five months of this year, the country experienced numerous unanticipated disruptions that cost it approximately 165,000 bpd.

Legit.ng had reported that oil production declined causes Nigeria to lose N249 billion in July. Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) revealed that Nigeria's oil production was 1.08 million barrels per day (mbpd) in July 2023, hence as Nigeria lost its position as number one.

Force majeure measures used as a result of pipeline explosions, widespread oil theft, unauthorised connections to existing pipelines, fire events, and labour disputes were one of the main reasons for Nigeria's production reduction.

Additionally, certain terminals have not been working at maximum efficiency, which has caused additional interruptions and production decreases. Even worse, in 2023, maintenance work on the fields that flowed the Forcados, Usan, and Abo crude streams had an extra effect on Nigeria's output.

As presented by TradingEconomics, the top 10 african producing oil companies are highlighted below:

Country Last Month 1. Libya 1173 Jul/23 2. Angola 1149 Jul/23 3. Nigeria 1081 Jul/23 4. Algeria 955 Jul/23 5. Egypt 565 May/23 6. Republic of the Congo 282 Jul/23 7. Gabon 193 Jul/23 8. Sudan 187 Apr/23 9. Ghana 173 May/23 10. Chad 88 May/23

More money for Tinubu as Nigeria earns N1.68 trillion from oil in one month, maintains top spot in Africa

Legit reported that Nigeria's crude oil revenues increased to over N1.68 trillion in June 2023 as the country shored up its output last month, according to an analysis of oil production figures released by the federal government.

Data released by Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) on Thursday, July 13, 2023, showed that crude oil production rose to 1,248,960 million barrels daily.

The report showed that Nigeria produced 1,183691 million barrels of crude oil daily in May, 65,269 barrels lower than in June.

