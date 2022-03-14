Ex-Senate President and Kwara State governor, Bukola Saraki has faulted federal government claim of 70 million litres of petrol consumption per day

He said that the country may not be consuming above 35 million litres of petrol per day and said budget above that is a scam

Saraki noted Nigeria may be subsidizing for other African countries as a few people may be benefiting from the scheme in the country

Erstwhile Senate President, Bukola Saraki has questioned the Nigerian government’s plan to fund a petrol subsidy based on 70 million litres of petrol consumption per day.

Saraki said Nigeria’s actual consumption cannot exceed 35 million litres per day of petrol. He alleged that Nigeria may be subsidizing petrol for neighbouring African countries, Nairametrics report says.

Ex-Senate President, Bukola Saraki and President Muhammadu Buhari Credit: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The ex-Kwara state governor said this during an interview with Channels Television on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

What Saraki is saying?

Saraki said he acknowledges the sufferings of Nigerians who go through a lot queuing at petrol stations because of fuel scarcity.

According to him, in 2011, the Nigerian government said that the country was consuming between 30 to 35 million litres of petrol every day.

Nigerians complained that 35 million litres every day was too much and recommended ways to reduce consumption, adding that the then Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala took steps that reduced subsidy to N$500 million, Saraki said.

The Kwara state politician said that the claim by the Nigerian government of spending about N3 trillion is fishy.

He warned that Nigeria should make sure it is not subsidising petrol for other neighbouring countries in Africa.

Saraki said:

“It is not possible for us to consume that amount and for us( Nigeria) to be helpless and say it’s being smuggled to West African nations, we can’t do that, we must look at what Nigerians are going through.”

According to him, as Senate President in 2016, they were able to curtail the subsidy spending under the then Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu

The rumoured presidential hopeful said that the country may be spending more than N6 trillion in subsidy because a few people may be benefitting from the subsidy, saying Nigeria cannot wait until 2023 to solve the problem.

Source: Legit.ng