SunTrust Bank Nigeria exceeds N50 billion capital requirement ahead of March 31 deadline

Private placement drives SunTrust's capital boost, reflecting investor confidence in Nigeria's financial sector

Recapitalisation trends highlight growing bank compliance, with mergers and acquisitions predicted in the industry

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

SunTrust Bank Nigeria Limited has successfully exceeded the N50 billion minimum capital requirement set by the Central Bank of Nigeria, just four weeks before the March 31 deadline.

Sources familiar with the development confirmed that the bank’s total paid-up capital now stands at approximately N51.1 billion, placing it comfortably above the regulatory benchmark.

The milestone positions the regional lender among the growing list of financial institutions that have met the recapitalisation threshold.

“The bank has successfully crossed the N50 billion threshold,” a source disclosed. “Its total paid-up capital is now slightly above the regulatory minimum.”

Private placement drives capital boost

The capital raise was achieved through a structured private placement programme that drew interest from a combination of institutional and private investors.

The strategy enabled SunTrust to secure fresh funds without resorting to a public offering.

Industry observers say the move reflects investor confidence in the bank’s growth trajectory and the broader resilience of Nigeria’s financial system.

For SunTrust, meeting the target ahead of schedule removes regulatory uncertainty and strengthens its competitive standing within the regional banking space.

CBN’s recapitalisation drive gains momentum

The recapitalisation exercise stems from sweeping reforms announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria on March 29, 2024.

The policy introduced new minimum capital requirements for commercial banks as part of efforts to fortify the sector against economic shocks and ensure long-term stability.

Since the announcement, banks have adopted various fundraising strategies, including private placements, rights issues, and bond offerings.

Progress has accelerated steadily. In July 2025, the CBN disclosed that only eight banks had fully met the new requirements.

Two months later, CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso revealed that the number had risen to 14. By November 2025, 16 financial institutions had crossed the line.

On February 24, Cardoso announced that 20 banks had successfully met the recapitalisation threshold, collectively raising about N4 trillion.

SunTrust’s achievement adds fresh momentum to that tally as the deadline draws closer.

Pressure mounts on remaining banks

Despite the growing number of compliant institutions, several banks are still racing against time to shore up their capital base before March 31. Analysts believe the final weeks could trigger a wave of strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Already, consolidation appears to be on the horizon. Market watchers expect at least three major mergers in the sector this year.

One closely watched transaction is the proposed merger between Providus Bank and Unity Bank, which has reportedly reached its final stage, with an official announcement anticipated soon.

Experts argue that the recapitalisation drive could reshape Nigeria’s banking landscape, creating stronger institutions capable of supporting large-scale investments and economic expansion.

For now, SunTrust can breathe easier. But as the clock ticks toward March 31, the spotlight remains firmly on the banks still scrambling to meet the CBN’s decisive capital test.

