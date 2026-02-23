Private agricultural service providers in Niger Delta can now access ₦3 million to ₦10 million under SPPG

The performance-based model ensures funds are disbursed after achieving specific milestones and measurable results

PIND prioritises proposals focused on climate-smart practices, digital innovation, and inclusive economic participation for funding consideration

Private agricultural service providers in the Niger Delta now have a fresh opportunity to access funding of between ₦3 million and ₦10 million under the 2026 Service Provider Performance Grant (SPPG).

The initiative, launched by the Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND), is designed to strengthen agricultural service delivery and improve market systems for smallholder farmers across the region.

Who can apply?

Unlike traditional grant schemes, the SPPG operates on a performance-based model, meaning funds are disbursed only after agreed milestones are achieved.

The programme targets private sector players who provide essential agricultural support services and have the capacity to scale impact.

PIND is seeking qualified private agricultural service providers operating within the Niger Delta. Eligible applicants must demonstrate active engagement in agricultural support services and possess a viable, scalable service model.

Applicants are expected to show the ability to achieve measurable results and manage grant funds responsibly. Financial discipline, operational capacity, and strong reporting systems are critical requirements.

Entities that may qualify include input suppliers, certified seed vendors, mechanisation service providers, advisory and extension firms, agri-tech companies, aggregators, and structured off-takers.

The grant is particularly suited for organisations that are already working with smallholder farmers and are positioned to deepen impact through improved service delivery.

Understanding the performance-based model

The SPPG is not a one-off funding disbursement. It is structured around clearly defined milestones. Beneficiaries receive funding only after successfully meeting agreed performance targets.

Applicants are therefore encouraged to carefully review the grant framework before submitting proposals. Key areas to note include funding structure, milestone expectations, priority focus areas, accountability standards, and submission deadlines.

A solid understanding of the results-based approach will significantly improve an applicant’s chances of success.

Priority focus areas

Proposals aligned with PIND’s strategic priorities are expected to receive stronger consideration. These areas include:

Access to certified agricultural inputs

Climate-smart farming practices

Digital innovation in agriculture

Structured market linkages

Inclusive economic participation, including youth and women's involvement

Applicants should clearly demonstrate how their proposed interventions will improve productivity, expand market access, enhance climate resilience, or generate sustainable employment.

Preparing a strong application

Interested organisations are advised to visit the official PIND website to download the application guidelines, forms, and supporting documentation checklist.

Applicants must prepare key documents such as business registration certificates, Tax Identification Number, organisational profile, proof of operational capacity, financial statements where required, and evidence of past impact.

A compelling technical proposal should clearly outline the service model, target beneficiaries, geographic coverage, measurable outputs, and time-bound milestones tied to performance-based disbursement.

Financial projections must be realistic and supported by verifiable data. Consistency and clarity across all sections of the application are essential.

What happens after submission?

Applications must be submitted in line with the specified format and before the stated deadline. Shortlisted candidates may be contacted for clarifications, additional documentation, presentations, or due diligence reviews.

Accoroding to a report by MSME Africa, successful applicants will be required to sign a formal grant agreement and establish internal systems for performance tracking and reporting.

Since funding is milestone-driven, timely achievement of targets will determine the release of funds.

For agricultural service providers in the Niger Delta seeking to scale impact and access structured funding, the 2026 SPPG presents a significant opportunity to secure up to ₦10 million while strengthening the region’s agricultural market systems.

