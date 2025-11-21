Livestream giant Twitch to ban under-16s in Australia

The eSafety Commission said Friday Twitch met its criteria of platforms to be banned. Photo: Martin BUREAU / AFP

Source: AFP

Livestream giant Twitch will be forced to remove all users under the age of 16 when Australia's strict social media laws take effect next month, Canberra's online regulator said Friday.

From December 10, Australia will force social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to remove users under the age of 16 or face hefty fines.

The eSafety Commissioner said that the US company Twitch -- which started out as a platform for gaming streamers but now hosts live feeds of various genres -- met its criteria to be banned.

The platform includes "features designed to encourage user interaction, including through livestreaming content", the regulator said.

Lifestyle website Pinterest, LegoPlay and WhatsApp will not be banned, but other platforms remain under review.

AFP has reached out to Twitch for comment.

Twitch says that nearly 70 percent of viewers are aged between 18 and 34, but does not disclose how many are younger. It does not allow any users under the age of 13.

Australian authorities have reserved the right to force all platforms to comply with the legislation.

Tech companies have been critical of Australia's ban, describing it as "vague", "problematic" and "rushed".

There is keen interest in whether the sweeping restrictions can work as regulators around the globe wrestle with the potential dangers of social media.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will introduce a similar bill to restrict children's social media use.

And the Dutch government advised parents this year to forbid children under 15 from using social media apps like TikTok and Snapchat.

Social media companies caught flouting the laws will face fines of up to $32 million.

On paper, Australia's ban is one of the strictest in the world.

But some experts are concerned that the law will be merely symbolic because of the difficulty in implementing and policing online age verification.

Source: AFP