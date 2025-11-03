The Nigerian currency hit the highest level in October 2025 against the US dollar amid $43.17 billion rise in external reserves

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) indicated that the naira appreciated to N1,421, the highest level since January 2021

Experts have said that the naira is expected appreciate to N1,400 per dollar by December 2025

The Nigerian naira ended October on a strong note, marking its highest value of the year against the US dollar.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed that the local currency appreciated to ₦1,421.73/$ at the official Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market, its best performance since January 2025.

Foreign portfolio inflows boost market liquidity

Throughout October, the naira traded below the ₦1,500/$ mark, reflecting relative stability in the official market.

Compared to the closing rate of ₦1,475.34/$ in September, the naira appreciated by 3.63%, signaling renewed confidence in Nigeria’s foreign exchange market. Its weakest point during the month came on October 17, when it slipped to ₦1,475.35/$.

At the parallel market, the performance mirrored the official trend, with the naira closing at ₦1,450/$ on Friday, according to figures from CardinalStone.

Analysts at AIICO Capital attributed the naira’s recent strength to increased activity by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). These investors injected fresh dollar inflows into the market, improving liquidity and easing demand pressure.

“The naira appreciated during the week, buoyed by improved foreign currency supply from foreign portfolio investors who sold USD positions,” AIICO Capital said in its weekly review. “This steady inflow of funds strengthened supply conditions and supported a 2.48% week-on-week gain.”

The firm noted that the consistent inflows have shifted market sentiment in favor of the naira, with the dollar’s availability now exceeding local demand across trading platforms.

Nigeria’s external reserves rise to $43.17 billion

Adding to the positive outlook, Nigeria’s external reserves climbed to $43.17 billion as of October 30, 2025, up from $42.35 billion a month earlier, according to CBN data. The increase of $819 million — a 1.93% growth — indicates stronger external buffers and improved foreign asset accumulation.

Analysts say the rise in reserves provides the CBN with more leverage to stabilize the naira and manage FX interventions when necessary.

Dangote Refinery, import reduction strengthen naira

In its macroeconomic report, CSL Research pointed to Nigeria’s stronger external sector and improved current account balance as major contributors to the naira’s performance.

The country recorded a $5.3 billion current account surplus in Q2 2025, up from $2.9 billion in the previous quarter, largely due to a contraction in imports and modest growth in exports.

According to a report by Punch, CSL highlighted that increased local refining capacity, especially from the Dangote Refinery, helped reduce the need for imported petroleum products, easing foreign exchange demand and stabilizing the naira.

Investor confidence and CBN support sustain momentum

Another factor driving the currency’s rally is renewed foreign investor confidence in Nigeria’s reform agenda.

CSL Research noted that global institutional investors are holding long, unhedged naira positions due to improved policy credibility and favorable interest rate differentials.

According to the firm, investors who bought OMO bills at 24% interest rates in late 2024, when the naira traded around ₦1,650/$, are now earning 36% net returns in US dollar terms, a performance that has made Nigeria one of the most attractive emerging markets for carry trade investors.

“The profitable carry trade dynamic, alongside CBN interventions and stronger trade balances, has reinforced naira stability,” CSL Research said.

Outlook: Stability expected to continue

Analysts project that the naira will maintain its momentum in the coming weeks, supported by steady foreign inflows, improved reserves, and disciplined monetary management.

With rising investor confidence and stronger economic fundamentals, Nigeria’s currency may continue to defy headwinds — even amid global uncertainties and tension with the United States.

The current naira rate confirms analysts' predictions that the naira will hit N1,400 or N1,450 per dollar before the end of 2025.

CardinalStone Research disclosed in its macroeconomic update that it anticipates the fall in inflation to boost the Nigerian currency.

A prior report by Legit.ng disclosed that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed in its latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) that Nigeria’s inflation rate declined to 18.02% in September 2025, relative to 20.12% in August.

