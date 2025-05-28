Brazil airline Azul files for bankruptcy protection in US

Azul has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States. Photo: Mariana SUAREZ / AFP/File

Source: AFP

Brazil's biggest airline by number of flights and destinations, Azul, announced Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States to try restructure debt arising from the pandemic and from supply chain issues.

Azul said that it would continue flying "as normal" through the Chapter 11 process, which gives companies protection from creditors while they reorganize their finances under judicial supervision.

It said key stakeholders, including United Airlines, American Airlines and aircraft leasing giant AerCap had committed to around $1.6 billion in financing to help eliminate over $2 billion in debt.

Once the restructuring is completed, it will aim to raise $950 million in equity financing.

Founded in 2008, Azul says it operates around 1,000 flights a day to over 160 destinations.

Its main Brazilian competitor Gol filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States in January 2024.

Source: AFP