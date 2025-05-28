Jeep owner Stellantis names Italian Antonio Filosa as new CEO

Stellantis incoming chief executive officer Antonio Filosa was unanimously selected by the board, the group said. Photo: ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP/File

Auto giant Stellantis, whose brands include Jeep, Peugeot and Fiat, on Wednesday named company veteran Antonio Filosa as its new chief executive officer as the US-European group navigates US tariffs and slumping North American sales.

The Italian manager, who has led Stellantis in North and South America, will succeed Carlos Tavares, who abruptly quit in December.

Filosa was unanimously selected by the board following a "thorough search process of internal and external candidates", Stellantis said in a statement.

Stellantis said it would call an extraordinary shareholder meeting in the coming days to elect Filosa to the board to serve as an executive director of the company.

"Meanwhile, to give him full authority and ensure an efficient transition, the Board has granted him CEO powers effective June 23," the statement said.

"The Board selected Antonio Filosa to be CEO based on his proven track record of hands-on success during his more than 25 years in the automotive industry," Stellantis said.

The company also praised "the depth and span of his experience around the world, his unrivalled knowledge of the Company and his recognised leadership qualities".

Tavares: good times, bad times

Stellantis, whose other brands include Ram trucks, Dodge, Chrysler and Maserati, has struggled with falling sales in its key North American market.

US President Donald Trump's 25-percent tariffs on the car industry has added to the company's woes.

Last month, Stellantis dropped its annual financial guidance due to uncertainty over the levies.

Filosa, who has previously served as chief executive of the Jeep brand, was promoted to the role of chief operating officer for the Americas region in December.

"Since his appointment, he has initiated the strengthening of the US operations," Stellantis said, noting that he "significantly" reduced excessive inventories at dealerships and reorganised the leadership team.

Tavares engineered one of the most ambitious mergers in automotive history in 2021 when more than a dozen brands, including Jeep, Fiat, Chrysler, Peugeot and Citroen, were put under the same roof.

The Portuguese executive, who headed French group Peugeot-Citroen at the time, was appointed chief executive of the newly created French-Italian-American behemoth Stellantis.

His three-year tenure was marked by high profit margins that were the envy of its rivals in the auto industry, but the good times ended last year as sales plummeted in the United States.

