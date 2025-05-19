For years, Canada has been a prime immigration location for Nigerians and other nationals looking for greener pastures

But that has changed following the recent changes made to the Temporary Foreign Workers Programme

Fears of deportation are now high among foreign workers in the country, as they may face deportation when their work permits expire

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

Foreigners in Canada are now living under heightened fears as the government is set to enforce the restrictions on the Temporary Foreign Workers Programme.

In November 2024, Canada announced new restrictions in its temporary foreign workers programme (TFWP), compelling employers to reduce foreign hires.

Reports say that many Canadian companies are caught in-between, and have to choose between incurring higher costs or letting go of trained foreign workers.

Canadian government said care will be taken to ensure that immigration levels do not overwhelm the country's resources. Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

What changes were made to the Foreign Workers Programme?

The Canada Temporary Foreign Workers programme (TFWP) is designed to regulate employers employing foreign nationals to fill job roles when no qualified Canadians are available.

The programme targets filling job roles in hospitality, construction, agriculture and healthcare, and it covers rules for pay and employee caps across high-wage and low-wage rules.

According to Travelobiz, the changes made in 2024 now mandate;

Higher wages for the high-wage stream. A 10% cap on the low-wage stream. Major changes moving 34,000 roles from high-wage to low-wage stream, with stricter inspections, lower pay, and fewer job security benefits.

Foreign workers at risk of deportation from Canada

Overall, the updates to the TFWP make it more attractive for employers to hire local Canadians and reduce their dependence on foreign workers.

If Canadian companies choose to keep foreign staff in those roles, they have to pay more to keep them on the high-wage stream or let them go and employ Canadians. The 10% cap also compels them to let go of more workers.

This implies that many foreign workers are now at risk of deportation as their employers may not be able to renew their work permits for them if and when they expire.

Companies may also face workforce shortages in the aftermath of this labour crisis.

Meanwhile, Canada is still extending invitations to skilled and semi-skilled workers across different countries.

Canada shares immigration plans

Recall that the Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney, shared his plans to address challenges facing the country in terms of immigration.

Foreign workers who are unable to resolve their employment situation before their work permits expire may be deported. Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Carney said that while Canada remains welcoming to immigrants, the situation would be managed to ensure that immigration levels do not overpower housing, healthcare, and jobs.

Canada announces 30,000 summer job openings

In related news, the Canadian government has called for applications from Nigerians and other nationals looking for employment opportunities in Canada.

The Minister for Women, Gender Equality and Youth, Marci Ien, said that young people between 15 and 30 will have access to 30,000 job placements.

The programme offers opportunities in various industries, including recreation, food services, marketing, tourism, housing construction, and environmental protection, and applications opened on April 21, 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng