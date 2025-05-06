US, Chinese officials to hold trade talks in Switzerland
Senior US and Chinese officials will travel to Switzerland later this week to kickstart stalled trade talks following President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff rollout, according to statements from both countries.
The talks mark the first official public engagement between the world's two largest economies to resolve a trade war escalated by Trump shortly after his return to office in January.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer will attend the talks in Europe for the United States, their offices said.
Vice Premier He Lifeng will attend for Beijing, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.
"Vice Premier He, as the Chinese lead person for China-U.S. economic and trade affairs, will have a meeting with the U.S. lead person Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent," the Chinese foreign ministry said.
The USTR announced that Greer would also meet with "his counterpart from the People's Republic of China to discuss trade matters," without naming He.
Since Trump returned to the White House in January, his administration has levied new tariffs totaling 145 percent on goods from China, with some sector-specific measures stacked on top.
Beijing retaliated by slapping 125 levies on US imports to China, along with more targeted measures.
The tit-for-tat tariffs have left the two nations with cripplingly high levies that have shocked financial markets and reportedly caused a sharp slowdown in bilateral trade.
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.