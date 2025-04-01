Ford's US auto sales dip in first quarter as tariffs loom
CHECK OUT: Why Wait for Opportunities to Come to You? Master Copywriting Today, So You Can Start Earning Tomorrow
Auto giant Ford reported a slight drop in first quarter US sales Tuesday, while investors await details of President Donald Trump's upcoming tariffs this week and assess the effects of duties on major carmakers.
The automaker reported a 1.3 percent dip in sales in the world's biggest economy, to 501,291 vehicles, compared with the same period in 2024.
This was mainly due to the discontinuation of certain vehicle models and rental fleet sales timing, the company said.
But its first quarter figure exceeded a forecast by automotive research firm Edmunds.
Ford maintained in a statement that it saw "strong retail sales in March."
It pointed to the sales of its best-selling F-Series pickup trucks and the Ranger and Maverick models as boosts to its overall performance.
But economists warn that Trump's sweeping tariffs on autos and parts, over time, could cause average auto prices to surge by thousands of dollars.
Auto tariffs of 25 percent are set to kick in Thursday. Trump is due to announce additional reciprocal levies midweek to address trade practices his administration deems unfair.
The reciprocal action could further affect US neighbors Canada and Mexico, both key players in North American vehicle manufacturing supply chains.
JPMorgan analysts have estimated that over 80 percent of Ford's US sales are produced domestically.
The American Automotive Policy Council representing the big three automakers have warned that tariffs should be implemented in a way that avoids lifting costs for consumers and preserves the industry's competitiveness.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.