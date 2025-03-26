The CBN's governor claims that the top bank remains dedicated to maintaining order in the foreign exchange market

It said that dishonest players whose acts threaten the stability of the naira are being found and removed by the regulator

This came after a slight 0.08% fall in naira, suggesting that the market was rather stable despite small swings

Olayemi Cardoso, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, says the apex bank is still committed to upholding order in the nation's foreign exchange market by locating and removing dishonest players whose actions jeopardize the naira's stability.

The naira fell slightly on Tuesday's official foreign currency market, closing at N1,532.39/$ as opposed to N1,531.19/$ on Monday, according to the data.

On the Bureau De Change segment, the exchange rate stayed steady at N1,570/$ for both days, reflecting a steady spread between the official and parallel market rates. This represents a marginal decline of 0.08%, indicating relative stability despite minor market fluctuations.

The Punch reported that the movement suggests continued volatility within a narrow band as the market adjusts to recent reforms and changing demand-supply dynamics.

Even as the CBN steps up its surveillance and intervention tactics across FX windows, the unaltered BDC rate indicates a comparatively steady demand for actual dollars in the black market.

The Central Bank of Nigeria is making larger attempts to bring the FX market into line with market realities, which is why the official window saw a modest devaluation.

In his remarks at the February 2025 Monetary Policy Committee meeting, which were posted on the apex bank's website on Tuesday, Cardoso clarified the bank's stance and emphasized the bank's responsibility to protect the market from actions that jeopardize investor confidence and price stability.

“Given the importance of the exchange rate in the fight against inflation and the sustenance of economic recovery and broader financial stability,” he said. “We must maintain a heightened level of surveillance in our foreign exchange market and root out any bad actors and practices that threaten the smooth functioning of the market and stability of the exchange rate. The Central Bank has an unwavering commitment to this objective.”

CBN implements different policies

The announcement comes after the CBN implemented a number of changes aimed at stabilizing the naira, regaining investor trust, and bringing the FX market closer to market norms.

These include the introduction of the Nigeria Foreign Exchange Code and the Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System (B-Match), programs intended to promote moral behavior, boost operational effectiveness, and enhance transparency.

Cardoso clarified that these reforms are already having an impact, pointing to increased liquidity in the foreign exchange market and a relative appreciation of the naira.

He credited this to a resurgence of confidence among international investors, which was supported by consistent remittance inflows, export earnings, and foreign direct investment.

At the MPC meeting, which kept the Monetary Policy Rate at 27.50 percent, Cardoso joined other members in evaluating the effects of current policies on inflation and financial stability.

The apex bank governor also noted that investor sentiment has continued to improve, with demand moving more and more to the official FX window as a result of less speculative pressures.

Particularly after the National Bureau of Statistics rebased the Consumer Price Index, the committee observed that the FX reforms and tighter monetary conditions are helping to gradually reduce inflationary pressures.

What's next?

The CBN Governor underlined that the foreign exchange market is still a major source of pressure on Nigeria's macroeconomic outlook in spite of these developments.

As a result, he emphasized the necessity of constant watchfulness and stringent regulatory supervision to prevent malpractice in the market.

He also recognized that preserving stability in the foreign exchange market is not only a financial objective but also a prerequisite for greater economic recovery and resilience, particularly in a setting that is still getting used to the elimination of fuel subsidies and fiscal space reforms.

CBN reduces customs rate to clear goods

Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reduced the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) foreign exchange (FX) rate for import duties.

According to data from Nigeria's trade portal observed on Tuesday, March 25, the dollar exchange rate for import duty has dropped to N1530.68.

This represents a 0.37% lower rate when compared to the N1,536.39/$ displayed on Friday, March 22.

