Shakira concerts give multimillion-dollar boost to Mexico
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Shakira fans flocking to see the Colombian star in concert are generating tens of millions of dollars for Mexico, according to the local chamber of commerce, underscoring the economic signicifance of major musical events.
Home to around nine million people, Mexico City is a magnet for Latin and other international musicians who attract fans from across the country and abroad.
Maria, 32, flew from Honduras to see Shakira perform during her "Women Don't Cry Anymore" world tour at Mexico City's 65,000-capacity GNP Stadium.
The online marketing expert spent nearly $1,000 on the flight, hotel and concert ticket.
"Direct flights to Mexico City were full so I had several layovers," she told AFP.
Devanhi, from Chihuahua in northern Mexico, spent more than $1,000 for five days in the capital, including $400 for the concert and $200 for the plane ticket.
"Whenever we can, we make the trip," since global stars skip Chihuahua on their tours, she added.
According to the local branch of the National Chamber of Commerce, Shakira's seven concerts in Mexico City this month are expected to generate economic benefits of more than 3.2 billion pesos ($160 million).
Nearly half of that will come from the sale of around 455,000 tickets, it estimated.
Hotels and other types of accommodation are expected to make $43.9 million, while restaurants and drink vendors will take in around $27 million, Canaco said.
The boost is set to eclipse the $50 million estimated to have been generated by US superstar Taylor Swift's four concerts in Mexico City in 2023, according to the organization.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.