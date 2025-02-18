Almost 3,000 passengers have filed complaints against domestic and international airlines over maltreatment

Meanwhile, the NCAA has directed airlines to provide food, accommodation and other comforts to passengers during flight disruptions

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

No less than 2,798 passengers have reported different airline infractions and maltreatment to the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Some of the passengers are asking for refunds and compensations over varying issues ranging from flight disruptions, missing luggage and other forms of maltreatment from both domestic and international airlines.

Some aggrieved passengers have taken it a step further to initiate lawsuits against the airlines, demanding compensation for damages and violation of rights.

Some of the aggreived passengers have also filed lawsuits against the airlines. Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The consumer complaint document showed that within the space of one year, the NCAA has received thousands of customer complaints.

Flight disruptions in Nigeria

The issues of flight cancellations and delays have been recurring in recent years, especially during the Yuletide season.

Acting Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Chris Najomo, raised alarm over the increase in flight cancellations, noting that in September 2024, 2,434 flights were delayed, and 79 were cancelled out of 5,291 flights.

The trend worsened in October 2024, when 2791 flights were delayed, and 111 were cancelled out of 5,513 flights.

Recently, Air Peace also cancelled flights to six states in Nigeria for two days due to unscheduled maintenance.

The Central Results Delivery Coordination Unit (CRDCU) subsequently recommended a review of the draft policy on sanctions for airline operators to impose stiffer penalties, and reduce the deadline for customer complaint resolution.

War of words between airline and passengers

In this long-drawn-out disagreement, both parties continue to point fingers. The passengers accused the airlines of violating their rights, and the airlines have also clapped back pointing at unruly passengers who disrupt activities at the airport.

Recall that security operatives at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport recently arrested some passengers for forcefully occupying Business Class seats without authorization, and consuming prohibited alcohol, despite multiple warnings.

According to the PUNCH reports, the NCAA successfully resolved 1,092 of the 2,384 passenger complaints against domestic airlines between January 2024 and 2025, leaving about 1,292 unresolved.

There are also about 414 complaints against international airlines, and the NCAA has resolved 167, with about 247 still unresolved.

Some of the highest reports against domestic airlines came in the last quarter of 2024, with monthly complaints ranging between 100 and 155, while January 2024 had the highest complaints against international airlines.

NCAA directs airlines to provide food

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the NCAA directed airlines to provide passengers with comfort during flight disruptions.

The authority said the move will address the challenge of passengers being stranded due to flight disruptions and delays.

The NCAA also extended operation hours for sunset airports from 7 pm to 10 pm to allow for more flights that may have been delayed.

