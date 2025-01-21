Blast kills one person at Barcelona port
CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!
One person died and another was seriously injured in a blast on Tuesday at the port of Barcelona in northeastern Spain, one of Europe's busiest, authorities said.
Firefighters extinguished a blaze caused by the explosion which took place during maintenance work in a spot where methyl acetate -- used as a solvent in glues, paints and nail polish removers -- is stored, local emergency services wrote on X.
Several other people were treated for light injuries at the scene, they added.
In September two workers died and at least four others were injured after two cranes collapsed in the northern Spanish port of Gijon.
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.