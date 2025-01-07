The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reported a massive rise in IMTO remittance inflows in the first nine months of 2024

The bank disclosed that remittances via international money transfer operators (IMTOs) rose by 63.7% in 2024.

The CBN data revealed that total inflows into the country via IMTOs amounted to $3.83 billion in 2024 from $2.33 billion in 2023

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reported a 63.7% spike in international money transfer operator (IMTO) inflows in the first three quarters of last year.

CBN’s latest quarterly bulletin disclosed that inflows increased from $2.33 billion in 2023 to $3.82 billion in 2024.

The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, spearheads massive inflows via IMTOs Credit: CBN/Picture Alliance/Contributors.

Source: Getty Images

CBN’s reforms increase inflows

The surge has been attributed to several reforms introduced by the CBN under Olayemi Cardoso.

Yearly analysis of the data showed a consistent rise in monthly remittance inflows throughout the year.

According to the CBN data, February witnessed the most significant rise in inflows at 67.4%, with inflows rising to $326.91 million from $195,23 million in 2023.

A breakdown of remittance inflows via IMTOs

March recorded a 30% rise, hitting $363.76 million relative to $279.79 million in 2023.

Inflows increased 83.3% in April, rising to $466.11 million from $254.26 million in the previous year.

May saw an increase in inflows of 45.3% to $404.75 million, while June recorded a 40.2% spike to $389.79 million.

Punch reports that the growth continued in July and August, doubling yearly inflows.

July saw $552.94 million in inflows, representing a 130% rise from $240.35 million in 2023, while August saw a massive $585.21 million in inflows, representing a 115.8% increase from $271.24 million.

The CBN data showed that September recorded $336.61 million in inflows, a 40.9% rise from $238.98 million in the same period last year.

The data shows the strength of the CBN’s plans to boost diaspora remittances, which are critical in supporting Nigeria’s FX reserves.

CBN introduces changes to IMTO operations

Reports explained that in January 2024, CBN removed the cap on exchange rates quoted by IMTOs.

The firms were required to quote rates within a permissible range of -2.5% to +2.5%, based on the Nigerian FX market’s closing rate the previous day.

Also, CBN released another guideline for the operators, introducing significant changes to licensing and operational requirements.

CBN increases licensing fees for IMTOs

The new guidelines raised the application fee for an IMTO license from 500,000 to N10 million, a 1,900% increase after 10 years.

The apex bank also set a minimum operating capital requirement of $1 million from the local market to meet their needs.

Another circular removed the restriction, allowing operators to trade on the official FX market.

The bank also agreed with the operators to establish a collaborative Task Force to double remittance inflows into Nigeria.

The task force reports directly to Cardoso, the CBN boss. It has fostered competition among IMTOs, engaged with diasporan Nigerians, and improved transparency in FX exchange transactions.

The bank also approved, in principle, 14 new IMTOs to strengthen the ecosystem.

FX inflow into Nigeria rises to $46.92bn

Legit.ng earlier reported that net foreign exchange inflow into the economy grew by 65.7% to $46.92 billion in the first 10 months of 2024.

CBN data reveals that aggregate FX inflow into the country rose yearly by 41% to $79.8 billion.

Meanwhile, forex inflow from the economy dipped by 1.4% to $29.84 billion in the review period.

Proofreading by James Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng