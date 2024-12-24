Detty December, as a term, emerged from the abundance of unrestrained festivities and celebrations that characterize December. It is the time of the year when thousands of people travel home to celebrate with their loved ones.

At the centre of these celebrations is a lot of eating, drinking and partying. Unfortunately, this will be a Christmas, unlike previous ones.

The foremost economist, Bismarck Rewane, said this may be the one Christmas that Nigerians will not be eager to remember, as inflation will make many things out of reach for the average Nigerian.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released the November Consumer Price Index (CPI report) last week, showing that headline inflation went northward for the third month.

Even more critical was food inflation, which averaged 39.93%, with some states lower and some way higher.

Based on that list, we can conclude that the seven states below are the most expensive states to spend your 2024 Christmas in Nigeria.

Sokoto state

At 51.3%, Sokoto state recorded the highest food inflation for November 2024, according to the NBS data. This means that food items cost at least 11% higher there than the average food inflation in other states of Nigeria.

For most of the year, Sokoto state has topped the food inflation rate list, with its numbers already at 50.47% in September 2024.

If you are looking to spend Christmas on a budget, Sokoto state might not be the place to go, especially if food is your priority.

Yobe state

Yobe was the state with the second-highest food inflation last month, with its numbers pegged at 49.69%.

Again, this is not strange news, as Yobe has remained among the top three states with the highest food inflation throughout the year.

Based on the prices of food as captured by the NBS, Yobe state is the second most expensive state to spend Christmas in, and even Relief Web reported in August that the cost of a Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB) for a family of five had gone up.

Edo state

With 47.77%, Edo comes third in this list. For some reason, Edo state is the one state from the South-south region of the country that finds a way to creep into this list. Edo state even topped the list in June with 47.34%.

Surprisingly, nearby states like Delta State and Akwa-Ibom tend to have the lowest food inflation rates. If you are spending your Christmas in the south-south, keep in mind that Edo state has the highest food inflation in the region.

Gombe state

Gombe is the fourth most expensive state, with a food inflation rate of 46.63%. This is simply consistent with how the state has performed throughout the year. In May, Gombe had the highest food inflation in the country, and it has remained among the top 5 since then.

During the year, Governor Inuwa Yahaya stated that insecurity was triggering the food crisis and inflation in the state and the northern region.

The story has remained the same, and by the end of the year, Gombe, along with several northern states, remained on the list of states with the highest food inflation rate.

Kebbi state

Kebbi state also made it onto this list with an inflation rate of 46.29%. Like with other northern states, the banditry attacks over the years have caused farmers to go into hiding rather than farming. Over a thousand farmers have lost their lives in the last four years, according to SBM Intelligence.

With limited food production and supply, a shortage leads to a spike in food prices and, hence, the inflation rate.

Zamfara state

Reports have shown that tens of thousands of children in Zamfara state have suffered malnutrition this year due to the food crisis and inflation. Parents cannot go to their farms for fear of bandit attacks, and when food is available, they can hardly afford it due to inflation.

For many months in 2024, Zamfara state has been on the list, and by the end of the year, a food inflation rate of 46.01 makes it the sixth most expensive state to spend your Yuletide celebrations in.

Abia state

Abia state is on the list in the south-east region of Nigeria, with food inflation of 46.0% for November 2024, an increase from 43.25% recorded in October 2024. The people of "God's own state"—as the state slogan reads—will have a more expensive Christmas in 2024 than their neighbours in other southeastern states.

2024 Christmas will be more expensive

Many other states may be considered expensive to spend Christmas, so do not consider this list exhaustive as it focuses on the top 7.

NBS statistics show that more than half of the 36 states, plus FCT Abuja, have food inflation above 40%, so 2024 Christmas will be generally more expensive than last year.

Other states with food inflation above 40% include Kano, Oyo, Plateau, Jigawa, Enugu, Kaduna, Bauchi, Borno, Ebonyi Taraba, and Anambra.

Overall, food inflation is driven by the security challenges farmers face, the increase in fuel prices, higher demands for food, and lower supply, among other factors.

FCCPC speaks on food price hikes

Meanwhile, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has advised Nigerians to be patient in response to the nationwide rise in food prices.

According to Legit.ng, Adamu Abdullahi, the acting executive vice chairman of the FCCPC, said that the government is making appropriate efforts to address the problem.

Abdullahi said the goal of the market trips was to interact with vendors and determine the causes of the ongoing increase in food costs.

