Top 10 Cheapest States To Buy Cooking Gas in Nigeria
- The average price of refining a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas rose to N6,915.69 in October 2024 new data shows
- The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) also revealed that Nigerians paid more to refill 12.5kg cooking gas cylinder
- There are 10 states where residents paid mostly higher than the national average price for cooking gas
Nigerian households face another cooking gas price increase in October 2024, adding to the burden of eating.
The National Bureau of Statistics in its latest price watch report revealed that the cost of refilling 5kg cooking gas stood at N6,915.69 in October 2024.
This represents a 3.32% increase compared to N6,699.63 Nigerians paid in September 2024.
While the cost of refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of LPG also saw an increase, rising by 2.58% month-on-month to N16,734.55 in October 2024, compared to N16,313.43 in September.
Breakdown of states' cooking gas cost
NBS, in its report, also provided a breakdown of the cheapest and most expensive prices for cooking gas.
10 most expensive states(12.5kg)
- Rivers: N17,895.00
- Osun: N17,739.06
- Benue: N17,731.25
- Gombe: N17,589.00
- Cross River: N17,563.89
- Bauchi: N17,500.00
- Sokoto: N17,480.00
- Ogun: N17,392.86
- Imo: N17,371.91
- Edo: N17,359.38
10 cheapest states(12.5kg)
- Taraba: N16,397.50
- Akwa Ibom: N16,389.44
- Ondo: N16,297.60
- Abia: N16,269.14
- Borno: N15,889.17
- Jigawa: N15,861.00
- Niger: N15,743.07
- Adamawa: N15,474.21
- Nasarawa: N15,390.55
- Katsina: N14,725.00
Marketers identify cabal behind rising cooking gas price
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that cooking gas marketers, under the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM), have blamed Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) terminal operators for the high cost of cooking gas in the country.
Oladapo Olatubosun, the association's president, disclosed this when they met the Senate Committee on Gas in the company of the group members.
They say the operators buy the commodity cheaply from the federal government and sell it to the marketers at a high cost.
