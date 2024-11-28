The average price of refining a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas rose to N6,915.69 in October 2024 new data shows

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) also revealed that Nigerians paid more to refill 12.5kg cooking gas cylinder

There are 10 states where residents paid mostly higher than the national average price for cooking gas

Nigerian households face another cooking gas price increase in October 2024, adding to the burden of eating.

The National Bureau of Statistics in its latest price watch report revealed that the cost of refilling 5kg cooking gas stood at N6,915.69 in October 2024.

This represents a 3.32% increase compared to N6,699.63 Nigerians paid in September 2024.

Cooking gas prices rises again Photo credit: NBS

Source: Getty Images

While the cost of refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of LPG also saw an increase, rising by 2.58% month-on-month to N16,734.55 in October 2024, compared to N16,313.43 in September.

Breakdown of states' cooking gas cost

NBS, in its report, also provided a breakdown of the cheapest and most expensive prices for cooking gas.

10 most expensive states(12.5kg)

10 cheapest states(12.5kg)

Taraba: N16,397.50

Akwa Ibom: N16,389.44

Ondo: N16,297.60

Abia: N16,269.14

Borno: N15,889.17

Jigawa: N15,861.00

Niger: N15,743.07

Adamawa: N15,474.21

Nasarawa: N15,390.55

Katsina: N14,725.00

Marketers identify cabal behind rising cooking gas price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that cooking gas marketers, under the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM), have blamed Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) terminal operators for the high cost of cooking gas in the country.

Oladapo Olatubosun, the association's president, disclosed this when they met the Senate Committee on Gas in the company of the group members.

They say the operators buy the commodity cheaply from the federal government and sell it to the marketers at a high cost.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng