Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

There were a lot of open vacancies for dental assistants and physiotherapists in Germany. Photo Credit: COROIMAGE

Source: Getty Images

By 2030, the proportion of the population 65 and older is expected to increase from the present 21% to 29%, according to a study conducted by the nation's public health organization, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), which will increase demand for physiotherapists.

According to the study, the population's aging is the primary cause of shortages.

This puts more strain on already-existing skilled labor, according to the study's authors, which were conducted by the German Economic Institute's (IW) Competence Centre for Securing Skilled Labor.

Approximately 47,400 jobs in Germany's healthcare industry went unfilled in 2023–2024 because there were not enough suitable candidates, proving that the industry is most impacted by the nation's skilled labor crisis, according to a recent study.

The growing healthcare needs of an aging population have made the issue worse. According to the RKI, by 2030, 29% of the population will be 65 years of age or older, up from the present 21%.

More workers needed

The survey found that Germany has a severe lack of competent workers overall, with shortages in the construction and healthcare industries being particularly acute. 7,350 dental assistants and 7,100 medical and nursing personnel were lacking, according to the report.

According to the employer-affiliated institute, from July 2023 to June 2024, there was an average shortfall of about 530,000 skilled workers in all industries.

With almost 42,000 openings, the second-largest shortage was in finishing trades, building installation, and preliminary construction-site labor. Additionally, it was difficult to fill 10,350 posts in the construction electrics industry.

These numbers demonstrate the increasing difficulty in locating skilled workers to satisfy the needs in vital areas of the German economy.

Source: Legit.ng