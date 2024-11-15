The Chief Missioner of Taiwan in Nigeria, Andy Yih-Ping Liu, has unveiled electric motorbikes

To aid Nigeria in its endeavors to attain a carbon-free environment, Andy Yih-Ping Liu, Taiwan's Chief Missioner in Nigeria, has launched electric motorcycles.

He said in a Punch report that this project is a part of Taiwan's attempts to demonstrate its technological prowess and to use technology to empower Africa, especially Nigeria.

Speaking at a green mobility summit with the theme; “Driving a Greener Tomorrow with Sustainable 2-Wheeler Mobility” held in Lagos on Thursday, Liu highlighted that the new electric motorbikes would support Nigeria’s efforts toward a pollution-free environment.

He said,

“Today is not just a promotion of trading or investment opportunities; today is about what Taiwan can bring to the world. Today we will present to you what Taiwan stands for: the most advanced technology in e-mobility. E-mobility means you surround almost your daily life with electricity.

“For a nation like Nigeria, which might have sufficient power supply, we will demonstrate what our technology can do for Nigeria. So today it is about our e-mobility brought by KYMCO to the Nigerian market. With this, you will not have any noise or pollution compared to any motorcycle running on petrol. It is purely electrical.”

Additionally, the co-founder of AaraGo, a company that offers EV batteries as a service, called for a quicker shift away from fossil fuels and toward sustainable energy, particularly in light of the rising frequency of natural disasters like flooding.

Handshin stated,

“As Taiwan is suffering from natural disasters such as floods, we’ve seen this in Europe, Africa, including Nigeria; this shows that climate change is real. We really need to do something about it and do it fast. Decarbonisation is a key pillar of our plans.

“We can’t do it alone. AaraGo is not here to invent the wheel, but it is to kind of find the best components all over the world and bring them to Nigeria to accelerate the energy transition.”

