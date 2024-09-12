Nigeria Sold N14trn Worth of Crude Oil in 3 Months, 10 Countries Emerge as Biggest Customers
- The NBS has revealed the list of countries buying Nigeria's crude oil, with sales totaling over N14 trillion in three months
- Crude oil is Nigeria's main export and was a key factor contributing to the seventh consecutive quarter of trade surplus
- The federal government of Nigeria heavily relies on revenue from crude oil for budget implementation
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria sold N14.55 trillion worth of crude oil in Q2 2024, covering the period between April and June 2024.
This represents a 5.99% decrease from the N15.48 trillion sold in Q1 2024.
However, on a year-on-year basis, the value of oil exports in Q2 2024 represents a 190.86% increase from the N5 trillion reported in Q2 2023.
NBS captured the sales in its second quarter foreign trade report obtained by Legit.ng from its website.
Snapshot of Nigeria's trade data
In the second quarter of 2024, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria recorded a total merchandise trade of N31.89 trillion.
Exports within the period under review stood at N19.4 trillion while imports was N12.47 trillion.
Nigeria's export trade continued to be dominated by crude oil.
Crude oil exports were valued at N14.55 trillion represents 74.98% of total exports.
In contrast, non-crude oil exports amounted to N4.85 trillion accounted for 25.02% of total exports.
Within this non-crude oil category, non-oil products contributed N1.94 trillion, or 10.01% of total exports.
Here are the 10 countries buying Nigerian crude and value
The NBS also provided information on the countries that purchased Nigeria's crude oil worth over N11.4 trillion.
|Countries
|Value of purchase
|Spain
|N1.63 trillion
|United States
|N1.62 trillion
|France
|N1.43 trillion
|India
|N1.11 trillion
|Netherlands
|N0.98 trillion
|Ivory Coast
|N1.34 trillion
|Canada
|N1.16 trillion
|Italy
|N1.16 trillion
|Indonesia
|N85 billion
|China
|N21 billion
Dangote import 11 million barrels of crude from US
Legit.ng previously reported the Dangote refinery while looking to begin production in July imported 11 million barrels of crude oil from the US.
The refinery has placed a tender for five million barrels of West Texas Crude and an additional six million barrels for September .
The refinery management has accused international oil companies (IOCs) of inflating premium prices above international costs.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.