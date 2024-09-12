The NBS has revealed the list of countries buying Nigeria's crude oil, with sales totaling over N14 trillion in three months

Crude oil is Nigeria's main export and was a key factor contributing to the seventh consecutive quarter of trade surplus

The federal government of Nigeria heavily relies on revenue from crude oil for budget implementation

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria sold N14.55 trillion worth of crude oil in Q2 2024, covering the period between April and June 2024.

This represents a 5.99% decrease from the N15.48 trillion sold in Q1 2024.

However, on a year-on-year basis, the value of oil exports in Q2 2024 represents a 190.86% increase from the N5 trillion reported in Q2 2023.

NBS captured the sales in its second quarter foreign trade report obtained by Legit.ng from its website.

Snapshot of Nigeria's trade data

In the second quarter of 2024, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria recorded a total merchandise trade of N31.89 trillion.

Exports within the period under review stood at N19.4 trillion while imports was N12.47 trillion.

Nigeria's export trade continued to be dominated by crude oil.

Crude oil exports were valued at N14.55 trillion represents 74.98% of total exports.

In contrast, non-crude oil exports amounted to N4.85 trillion accounted for 25.02% of total exports.

Within this non-crude oil category, non-oil products contributed N1.94 trillion, or 10.01% of total exports.

Here are the 10 countries buying Nigerian crude and value

The NBS also provided information on the countries that purchased Nigeria's crude oil worth over N11.4 trillion.

Countries Value of purchase Spain N1.63 trillion United States N1.62 trillion France N1.43 trillion India N1.11 trillion Netherlands N0.98 trillion Ivory Coast N1.34 trillion Canada N1.16 trillion Italy N1.16 trillion Indonesia N85 billion China N21 billion

Dangote import 11 million barrels of crude from US

Legit.ng previously reported the Dangote refinery while looking to begin production in July imported 11 million barrels of crude oil from the US.

The refinery has placed a tender for five million barrels of West Texas Crude and an additional six million barrels for September .

The refinery management has accused international oil companies (IOCs) of inflating premium prices above international costs.

