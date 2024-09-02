Stock markets mostly fall on China woes

Shares in luxury companies fell over concerns about the economic health of China, a top market for the sector. Photo: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP/File

Major stock markets mostly fell Monday as more weak Chinese economic data offset optimism over an expected US interest-rate cut.

Investor sentiment was jolted by worries over China's economy after a report showed activity in the country's manufacturing sector contracted for a fourth consecutive month in August and more than expected.

The weekend data "rang alarm bells", noted Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at trading group Scope Markets.

China's manufacturing "sector clearly remains in a troublesome position as the country attempts to navigate its way out of the recent real estate fuelled slowdown", he added.

In August, the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) -- a key barometer of industrial output -- stood at 49.1 points, the National Bureau of Statistics announced.

This represents a stronger contraction than in July (49.4 points) for the index, which is based in part on company order books.

A figure above 50 indicates an expansion in manufacturing activity, while below that is a contraction.

The update came as leaders face calls to unveil fresh stimulus measures, particularly for the troubled property industry, with observers warning the government's 5.0 percent GDP growth target could be missed this year.

Following the Chinese figures, oil prices fell slightly and the yuan dropped against the dollar on Monday.

The data added to concerns over weak Chinese demand, including for the luxury sector, with British fashion brand Burberry heading the losers board in London. Its shares were down 2.7 percent nearing midday, while in Paris Gucci-owner Kering shed 2.3 percent.

However, stock in British online real estate firm Rightmove soared 22 percent after Australian peer REA Group, majority-owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp empire, said Monday it is mulling a multi-billion-pound takeover.

Elsewhere, focus remained fixed on by how much the Federal Reserve would cut US interest rates in September.

Figures on Friday showed the Fed's favoured gauge of inflation -- personal consumption expenditures index -- fell in line with forecasts in July, setting the bank up to ease monetary policy this month.

Focus is now on the release of the closely watched non-farm payrolls report, which will provide the latest snapshot of the world's top economy.

While a cut has been priced in, the data could determine how big it will be, with analysts saying another big miss to the downside could prompt officials to slash rates by 50 basis points, rather than the expected 25.

Key figures around 1045 GMT

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.2 percent at 8,363.40 points

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.3 percent at 7,609.18

Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.2 percent at 18,874,53

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.1 percent at 38,700.87 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.7 percent at 17,691.97 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 1.1 percent at 2,811.03 (close)

New York - Dow: UP 0.6 percent at 41,563.08 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1062 from $1.1050 on Friday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3132 from $1.3130

Dollar/yen: UP at 146.75 yen from 146.20 yen

Euro/pound: UP at 84.26 pence from 84.15 pence

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.1 percent at $76.86 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.2 percent at $73.40 per barrel

