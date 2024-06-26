Nigerians paid more to travel within the country amid rising petrol and diesel prices and naira depreciation

According to new data, average transportation costs by bus within the city increased by 0.86% and 0.10% for inter-city travel

Motorists and transport companies were forced to review their ticket prices for both inter- and intra-state travels.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the average cost of bus journeys within the city per drop stood at N976.08 in May 2024.

This represents a 0.86% increase in bus journey with the city when compared to the average fare of N967.76 reported in April 2024.

However, when the fare in May 2024 is compared to the same month in 2023, the cost of bus journeys within the city per drop rose by 50.26% from N649.59 in May 2023

NBS disclosed this in its latest transport fare watch list report for May 2024, which was released on its website.

Also in another category, the bureau stated that the average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity per drop was N7,129.46 in May 2024.

This is an increase of 0.10% on a month-on-month basis compared to N7,122.57 in April 2024.

While on a year-on-year basis, the fare rose by 78.14% from N4,002.16 in May 2023.

States with the highest, lowest transport costs

The report also provided a breakdown of state residents paid more for travel by bus.

Part of the report reads:

On state profile analysis, for intercity bus travel (state route charged per person fare), the highest fare was recorded in Anambra with N9,650.00, followed by Akwa-Ibom and Gombe with N8,300"

"The least fare was recorded in Kwara with N5,530.00, followed by Ebonyi with N5,630"

"While Taraba state recorded the highest bus journey within the city (per drop constant route) in May 2024 with N1,455.00 followed by Ondo with N1,220"

"On the other hand, Abia recorded the least with N510.00, followed by Adamawa with N600"

Here is a snapshot of 10 states with most expensive fares

States Bus journey intercity Anambra N9,650 Akwa Ibom N8,300 Gombe N8,300 Abia N8,250 Delta N8,200 Bayelsa N8,100 Abuja N8,050 Cross River N8,050 Adamawa N7,700 Oyo: N7,600

