The value of Nigerian currency has depreciated again in the official and unofficial foreign exchange markets

Data shows that the naira is now at lowest level in months selling at above N1,500 a dollar in all markets

The CBN has promised to find a solution to the naira's value in the coming weeks ahead, despite stopping the sale of dollars to BDCs

The naira has crashed again to the US dollar surpassing the N1,500 exchange rate mark in the official and parallel markets.

FMDQ data shows that the naira in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) closed at N1,500.79/$1 on Tuesday, June 25.

Tuesday's rate indicates that Nigerian currency value depreciated by 0.71% or N10.59 against the US Dollar in the official market when the rate is compared with Monday's rate of N1,490.20/$1.

Naira recorded poor performance as forex supply into the market went down by 10% or $15.25 million.

Banks, companies and other players in the official window on Tuesday exchanged a total of $136.75 million compared to $152.00 million recorded on Monday.

Naira against pound, euro

It was the same scenario for the naira in the official market for the British pound and the euro

CBN data shows that the domestic currency lost against pound in the official FX market by N19.34 on Tuesday to sell for N1,890.86/£1 compared with Monday’s closing price of N1,871.52/£1.

While naira value depreciated by N15.81 against the Euro to sell for N1,598.78/€1 compared to the N1,582.97/€1 it was exchanged a day earlier.

Naira to dollar at black market

The fall of the naira continued in the black market as traders sold one dollar at N1,510/$1, which is higher than the N1,505/$1 quoted on Monday.

Despite the poor performance of the naira, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Yemi Cardoso has assured Nigerians that the worst is over for the Naira’s fluctuations at the FX market.

Bloomberg reports that he also expressed satisfaction with the progress made in curbing volatility.

His words:

“We do believe that we have more or less seen the worst in terms of volatility."

CBN stops BDC funding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the CBN reportedly stopped funding for Bureau de Change Operators.

The move aims to test the CBN's reform template and minimise quick fixes in the FX market.

The CBN is reportedly reviewing significant policies to strengthen the implementation or tweak its reforms.

