The Nigeria Innovation Summit (NIS) has announced the 9th edition of its annual event, slated to hold on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at Muson Centre, Lagos.

This edition of the summit will focus on the theme: Building a Culture of Innovation. The Summit is an annual event that brings together critical stakeholders from different sectors of the economy to discuss ground-breaking ideas, trends, opportunities, and numerous verticals to accelerate innovation and solutions that solve unique challenges within Nigeria and the African continent at large.

Each year the summit provides a platform that fosters collaborations among startups, innovators, entrepreneurs, businesses, policymakers, the academic community, and international organizations. NIS also provides opportunities for Nigerian innovators, researchers, and entrepreneurs to showcase their innovative ideas, products, and services with solutions for industrial applications, adoption, and commercialisation.

While announcing this year’s summit, Mr. Tony Ajah, the Programme Director of the summit states, “An innovative culture is essential for national development and provides opportunities for economic growth. As leading nations around the world have used the culture of innovation to improve the quality of their lives, Nigeria should not be left out.

“To establish this culture of innovation in our society, we must build strong institutions at all levels that embrace innovation as a way of life, and that leverage emerging technologies to solve critical local problems. When properly done, this will reduce the innovation deficit in the country and increase productivity,”

For the 9th year in a roll, NIS brings in experts within the Nigeria innovation ecosystem and around the world to connect, share ideas, and collaborate. This year’s event will feature insightful discussions, innovation experience talks, innovative showcases, startup pitches, and exhibitions focusing on healthtech, agritech, renewable energy and cleantech, fintech, real estate, edutech, techtainment, startup/entrepreneurship development, among others.

Participation in this event is open to local and international businesses, innovators, start-ups, entrepreneurs, SMEs, government agencies, embassies/high commissions, investors, research centres, the academic community, companies/organisations, and all the stakeholders in the innovation ecosystem.

The Nigeria Innovation Summit 9.0 offers great opportunities through sponsorship, partnership, and exhibitions of innovative products, ideas, and services. For more inquiries and participation, please visit: https://innovationsummit.ng/

