Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the stock market.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has recently unearthed a case of deception perpetrated by some rice traders in Abuja.

Following an investigation, the consumer protection agency revealed significant inconsistencies between the advertised weight of the rice and its actual content.

Rice traders exposed for cheating customers with false 25kg, 50kg bags claim

Source: UGC

This discovery suggests a deliberate effort to deceive consumers and take advantage of them.

This development follows groanings by Nigerians over the astronomical rise of food items in the markets, especially rice, which has reached N77,000 per 50kg bag.

Acting Executive Vice-Chairman/Chief Executive Officer Adamu Abdullahi conveyed this finding in a statement issued by the FCCPC.

On Wednesday, March 27, 2024, Mr Abdullahi reported that the commission executed a targeted enforcement operation at the Garki Modern Market in Abuja.

During this operation, FCCPC officials uncovered discrepancies in the claimed weights of both 25kg and 50kg bags of rice, revealing a disparity between the advertised sizes and the actual contents.

He emphasized that such actions not only contravene the FCCPA but also exploit consumers through deceptive practices.

Abdullahi underscored that this initiative is a fundamental aspect of the commission's ongoing commitment to safeguarding consumer rights and interests, as mandated by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018, particularly under Sections 17(1)(s), 116(2), 124, 125, 138, and 155.

He said:

“The operation aimed to verify the accuracy of product claims on 25kg and 50kg bags of rice.

“Our findings revealed discrepancies between the weight claims and the actual content. Such practices not only violate the FCCPA but also exploit consumers through deceptive means.”

As a reaction, the FCCPC has called upon those responsible to present themselves before the Commission and submit written commitments to discontinue these fraudulent activities.

Additionally, the commission urged consumers to verify the weight of rice packages to ensure they match the stated claims and advised them to promptly report any disparities or irregularities through the complaint section on the FCCPC website (fccpc.gov.ng).

Source: Legit.ng