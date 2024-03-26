The CBN has announced that it has increased the benchmark interest rate by 24.75%

This shows a 200 basis point from the earlier 22.7% it announced in the previous meeting

Economists have said the new rate is contractionary as it is supposed to help curb inflation

The Central Bank of Nigeria's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised the benchmark interest rate by 200 basis points to 24.75%.

Yemi Cardoso, the governor of the CBN, made this announcement in a press conference on Tuesday following the second MPC meeting of his term in Abuja, as reported by Channels TV.

This occurred roughly a month after the MPC's announcement of 22.75%.

According to the CBN governor, the recent action is a component of the nation's efforts to counteract the growing inflation rate, estimated to be 31.70% in February.

Cardoso declared that deposit money banks would continue to maintain a 45 per cent Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR). Nevertheless, the MPC changed merchant banks' CRR from 10% to 14%.

The committee decided to keep the liquidity ratio at 30% as well.

What an increase in rate means

According to economists, the hike could be interpreted as a contractionary measure to curb inflationary pressure.

Fidelis Obaniyi explained that the move aim to have a tighter monetary stance. He said, however, that the effectiveness of this also depends on the fiscal measure as the sidekick.

In his view, higher interest rates on loans could increase profits for banks as they tend to generate more income from lending.

He added:

“However, that could also trigger higher default rates because borrowers may also struggle to meet payment requirements, leading to increase in non-performing loans.”

“It also encourages commercial banks to improve lending practices, such as reducing exposure to risky borrowers, thereby enhancing financial stability in the banking sector.”

How this affects Businesses and individuals

Obaniyi said that businesses or individuals seeking loans tend to face higher borrowing costs due to increased interest rates.

According to him, this would reduce their ability to access credit for investment (businesses) or consumption (individuals).

“For the supply side, Savers/investors may benefit from higher interest rates on savings and other commercial banks investments. However, people who invest in variable-rate loans may experience financial strain as a result of higher monthly repayments.”

Nigerian banks adjust rate for loan

