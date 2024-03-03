A recent list by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lists countries in Africa with the highest GDP per capita going into 2024

In the list, Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, is left out as IMF lists Libya and Mauritius, among others

The latest list combines the amount of goods and services produced by a citizen at a given period

GDP per capita plays an integral part in assessing Africa’s wealthiest countries, which measures the value of all goods and services produced per citizen.

The latest list of Africa’s wealthiest countries features smaller countries like Mauritius and Libya, based on their purchasing parity (PPP), which accounts for inflation and local cost variations and provides a more accurate comparison of the average standard of living in those countries.

According to reports, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released the list of 10 wealthiest African countries by GDP per capita (PPP) as of February 2024.

Mauritius

Mauritius occupies the top spot on the IMF’s list as Africa’s most prosperous country in 2024, with a GDP-PPP of $31,157. Mauritius’ diverse economy has successfully moved beyond its traditional sectors, such as sugar and textiles.

Libya

Despite its political and economic challenges in recent times, the Northern African country of Libya is on the list with a GDP-PPP of $26.527. Libya’s wealth comes primarily from its vast oil resources, and efforts to stabilise its economy have become critical in maintaining its position among Africa’s wealthiest nations.

Botswana

With a GDP-PPP of $20.311, Botswana is known for its stable economic growth and successful diversification strategies. Botswana has effectively managed its diamond resources and invested in tourism and agriculture, contributing to its financial strength.

Gabon

In fourth place is the West African country of Gabon, with a GDP-PPP per capita of $19,865, driven by its abundant natural resources, including oil and minerals.

The country’s government emphasises sustainable development and economic diversification, vital in maintaining its status as one of Africa’s wealthiest nations.

Egypt

The North African giant is in fifth place on the list with a GDP-PPP per capita of $17,786. Egypt’s economy is diverse, with critical sectors including tourism, agriculture, and manufacturing.

Equatorial Guinea

With $17,237 as its GDP-PPP, Equatorial Guinea depends heavily on its vast oil wealth to drive its economic development.

Oil still plays a dominant part in the country’s economy, but it is trying to diversify its economy and invest in sectors like agriculture.

South Africa

Africa’s second-largest economy ranks seventh on the IMF’s list with a GDP-PPP per capita of $16,625.

The country faces challenges such as inequality and unemployment. South Africa’s diverse economy encompasses mining, manufacturing, and services, making it an essential player in the region.

Algeria

The North African country has a GDP-PPP per capita of $14,227. It relies heavily on hydrocarbons, with ongoing efforts to diversify into other renewable energy and manufacturing sectors.

Tunisia

Tunisia has a GDP-PPP per capita of $13,695 and is a strategic economic player in North Africa. Tunisia focuses on economic reforms, tourism, and manufacturing, contributing to its ranking among Africa’s wealthiest countries.

Morocco

Morocco’s GDP-PPP per capita is put at $10,926. The country has built a diverse economy with strengths in agriculture, tourism, and manufacturing, making it an essential player in Africa.

