The naira depreciated to its lowest again in the official and parallel markets

Intraday trading in the official saw the naira plummet to about N1,399 per dollar and a low of N789 per dollar in the official market

The naira experienced its worst performance against the dollar in the parallel market, falling to N1,416 per dollar

The Nigerian foreign exchange market saw a historic decline in the value of the naira, which reached an unrivalled intraday high of N1,399 per dollar at the official market on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

Data from FMDQ show a significant 6.15% drop compared to the N1,313 rate observed during the intraday trading a day earlier.

The naira declines sharply in official market

Also, the intraday low saw a significant 11.28% drop as the dollar was quoted at N789 on Thursday, January 25, 2023, in contrast to N700 on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

At the end of trading, the naira fell by 2.08% to close at N900.96 per dollar from the N882.24 recorded on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at NAFEM.

The naira also fell to its lowest in the parallel market at N1,416 per dollar

BusinessDay reports that the drop is attributed to high demand and a shortage of dollars as traders prefer to hoard limited currency.

Cardoso says the naira is grossly undervalued

The current FX rate shows a substantial 15.9% yearly decline when compared to the N1,200 rate recorded at the beginning of January 2024.

The development comes as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso emphasized a coordinated approach with fiscal measures to hasten the process, saying the naira is currently undervalued.

Cardoso highlighted collaborative efforts, pointing to initiatives to ensure that all FX inflows go through the CBN.

