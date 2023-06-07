Canada has expanded its visa-free travel list to 13 countries across Asia, Africa, Central, and South America

The 13 countries join the other 50, which include the USA, that are allowed to visit Canada without the need to apply for a visa

Citizens of the two African countries will enjoy an easier visit to Canada for leisure or business purposes

Canada has announced visa-free entry for passport holders of 13 different countries across Asia, Africa, Central and South America.

Nigeria, the most populous African nation, did not make the cut but two African countries namely Morocco, and Seychelles made the list.

Canada's Minister Fraser has been making changes to the country's immigration rules. Photo credit: IRCC

Source: Facebook

The other countries Canadian government extended visa-free entry by Air privileges to are:

Antigua and Barbuda

St Lucia

Trinidad and Tobago

St Kitts-Nevis

Panama

Argentina

Costa Rica

Uruguay

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Thailand

Philippines

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Canada opens door to the world

The inclusion of North Africa's Morocco and East Africa's Seychelles on the list signifies Canada's efforts to strengthen ties with Africa.

Speaking on the list Sean Fraser, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship in a statement said:

"An expansion of the electronic travel authorization, commonly known as the eTA program, has been implemented to facilitate the entry of 'known travellers' from those countries, allowing them to visit Canada for leisure and business purposes"

Fraser also emphasized travelers from the listed countries will enjoy the convenience and economic benefits.

He also noted that the expansion of the visa-free list not only enhances convenience for travellers, it will also increase travel, tourism, and economic benefits, as well as strengthen global bonds with these 13 countries.

“The visa exemptions granted to these known travellers from these countries can lead to significant cost savings for them"

The current cost for a visitor visa is $100 per person and $500 for a family of five or more. In contrast, an eTA only costs $7 per person and remains valid for up to five years.

"Teachers, plumber": Canada releases list of jobs for express entry visa

Meanwhile, in another report, Legit.ng revealed that Canada has released a list of job categories that will receive priority for the Express Entry visa

The list includes teaching and plumbing, among several other professions, as the country focuses on meeting labour market demands and bridging the gap in these professions

Skilled foreign workers in the priority job categories will have a higher chance of getting a visa through the Express Entry system

Source: Legit.ng