The Central Bank of Nigeria has given its nod to a $300 million investment into Access Bank by parent company

The parent company, Access Holdings, said the investment is to consolidate the bank's presence in Africa

A statement from Access Holdings said the investment is a mandatory convertible instrument to improve shareholders' funds

Access Bank'sBank's parent company, Access Holdings, has injected $300 million, about N138 billion in investment capital.

According to reports, Access Holdings stated that the returns would boost the capital needed to expand in Africa.

Access Bank receives $300 million investment

New investment to boost Bank's African operations

The parent company of the tier-1 bank noted that over the years, the bank had made substantial progress towards a strong market presence in critical markets and payment pathways across Africa.

Per the statement signed by the firm's Company Secretary, Sunday Ekwochi, the investment is in the form of tier-1 capital which qualifies as a mandatory convertible instrument and is meant to improve the bank'sbank's shareholders' funds, adding that the Central Bank of Nigeria approved the investment.

The Group Chief Executive of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, said the company remains focused on its quest for growth on the continent.

Wigwe said:

"This investment is a capstone initiative following the $500 million additional Tier 1 capital raised by the bank in 2021 and advances its vision to the world'sworld's most respected African bank.

