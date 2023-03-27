Nigeria ranks high as Africa's top producer and exporter of palm oil on the continent

The country led Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Ghana, and others as a top producer of the product

But analysts say the war in Ukraine has impacted heavily on both the export and prices of the product globally

According to Statista, Benin and Cote d'Ivoire were Africa's largest exporters of palm oil in 2018.

The countries exported around 460,000 metric tons and 200,000 metric tons of the product, respectively.

Africa's leading palm oil-producing countries Credit: RAPH2C

Source: Getty Images

War in Ukraine affects global palm oil price

Ghana, Kenya, and Togo also ranked high as the highest exporters of the products that year.

But analysts say Russia's invasion of Ukraine has impacted the palm oil business and triggered knock-on effects on the product.

The crisis has propelled the prices of palm oil, primarily found in dishes in Nigeria and other African countries, to record high, according to a Reuters report.

Analysts say the war will deepen food costs and inflict heavy financial casualties on the poorest.

The crisis has also led Indonesia, a top palm oil exporter, to ban some exports in recent times to control domestic prices.

Food costs account for 40% of households' consumer spending in Africa.

Food prices skyrocket in Africa

Millions of Africans are pushed into poverty as food and energy prices rise, and increasing palm oil prices may force many to make tough decisions.

The product has become a critical ingredient in many products. Palm oil use is versatile, from food to cosmetics and personal care products.

BusinessInsider reports that demand for palm oil has skyrocketed in the past decade despite its production being linked to environmental degradation.

Palm oil production has provided job opportunities and contributed to the economic growth of many African countries.

Top palm oil producing countries in Africa

Nigeria: 1.4 million metric tons

Cote d'Ivoire: 600,000

Cameroon: 465,000 metric tons.

Ghana: 300 000 metric tons.

DRC: 300,000

Sierra Leone: 75,000 metric tons

Angola: 55,000 metric tons

Guinea: 50,000 metric tons

Liberia: 45,000 metric tons

Senegal: 14,000 metric tons

