America’s second-largest bank, Silicon Valley Bank, collapsed after it failed to raise funds to shore up its capital

The announced that it is selling off some of its shares to raise more funds, leading to mass withdrawal

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation moved in on Friday, February 10, 2023, to secure customers’ funds

Silicon Valley Bank, America’s second-largest bank, collapsed on Friday, February 10, 2023, 48 hours after the bank said it is looking to raise more funds.

Regulators closed the bank, regarded as a tech lender, and placed it under the control of the US Federal Reserve Insurance Corporation, acting as a receiver.

Customers to get their insured deposits in days

The development means that the Federal Reserve Insurance Corporation will liquidate the bank’s assets to pay back customers, including depositors and creditors.

The FDIC, equivalent to Nigeria’s NDIC, is an independent government agency that measures bank deposits and supervises financial institutions. FDIC will give access to customers’ fully insured deposits by the following Monday, February 13, 2023.

CNN reports that on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, the bank announced it sold some of its securities at a loss and would sell for $2.25 billion in new shares to raise its balance sheet.

Customers troop to SVB branches to withdraw funds

Source: Getty Images

Customers rush to withdraw funds

The news caused panic among venture capitalists, which rush who withdraw their funds.

The bank’s shares fell on Thursday, February 9, 2023, and dragged other banks down.

Other banks temporarily halted their stocks, including renowned banks.

Analysts believe the company’s fall comes from increased interest rates as startups withdrew their deposits to keep their companies running. The bank struggled to stay afloat and has now been forced to sell all its available bonds at about $1.8 billion.

