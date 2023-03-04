The Federal government has released a breakdown of salary and allowances payments for ad hoc staff for the national census

The payment is for those who will be participating in the 2023 Population and Housing Census, the first since 2006

The payments will be made in accordance with the approved rates for each category of staff, including supervisors, enumerators, and data editors

The federal government has provided a breakdown of the remuneration plan for the ad hoc staff that will be conducting the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

National Population Commission (NPC), the government agency in charge, said the remuneration is divided into two categories, allowances, and main salary.

Nigeria will be having another round of Census

Source: Getty Images

Evelyn Arinola Olanipekun, the Director of the Census Department outlined that NPC ad hoc staff will receive three types of allowances - feeding allowance, transport allowance, and training allowance.

Under the feeding allowance category, the NPC ad hoc staff will receive two types of allowances - Specialised Workforce (SWF) allowance and the State Facilitator allowance.

Breakdown of the payment

SWF will receive N26,000 for three days of work, including 10 days of state training, while State Facilitators will receive N20,000 for 10 days of work, Punch reports.

The transport allowance for all ad hoc staff is N20,000 per person. For the training allowance category, trainers will receive N15,000 per day for 13 days (SWF) and 10 days (State Facilitators), while trainees will receive N10,000 per day for the same number of days. The payment will be made twice for all categories.

NPC said that the above allowances will also apply to other categories such as enumerators and supervisors but with a shorter number of training days and a slight reduction in the amount.

On average, the total allowances for specialised workforce, facilitators, enumerators, supervisors, and other census functionaries range from N50,000 to N100,000.

NPC also announced that the main salary for NPC ad hoc staff would be paid after the completion of the census exercise.

The average basic or main salary for each census functionary ranges from N50,000 to N250,000, depending on the position.

The salary and allowances for NPC ad hoc staff during the 2023 Population and Housing Census are summarised as follows: facilitators - N150,000 to N300,000; field coordinator - N140,000 to N280,000; quality assurance assistants/rovers - N130,000 to N280,000; supervisor - N130,000 to N230,000; enumerator - N100,000 to N220,000; monitoring and evaluation officer - N150,000 to N300,000.

