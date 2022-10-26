About 15 Nigerian billionaires had over N799 billion of their fortunes wiped off in the third quarter of this year

The losses were due to the dwindling fortunes of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, where investors returned negative sentiments

The biggest losers are the biggest investors like Dangote, Abdul Samad Rabiu of BUA Group

President of Dangote Industries and Abdul Samad Rabiu led other 13 Nigerian billionaires in a losing spree in the third quarter of this year, which saw about N799.1 billion shaved off their net worth.

The cumulative wealth of these Nigerian billionaires plummeted from N6.74 trillion as of June 30, 2022, to N5.94 trillion by September end, according to Nairametics.

Dangote, Rabiu, Otedola and Ovia Credit: Bloomberg / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Billionaires had fortunes wiped off in the stock market

The website said that the losses were based on the direct and indirect holdings of the billionaires with shares in listed firms in the Nigerian stock market.

The losses were propelled by the negative performance of the stock market. The stock markets all share index had fallen by 5.39 per cent in the third quarter of 2022.

The market had serious selloffs due to interest rate increases by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other global central banks seeking to mitigate global inflation's impact.

Nigeria's equities market had about N1.4 trillion wiped off its market cap.

Inflationary pressures in Nigeria also played a huge part in the losses recorded in the stock market, forcing investors to divert their investment portfolios to hedge against inflation or put their funds in safe-haven assets.

The billionaires added to the list by the website are those with noteworthy shares in the top 30 firms on the Nigerian stock exchange.

Top losers

Aliko Dangote: N441.66bn

Abdulasamadu Rabiu: N336.82bn

Jim Ovia: N8.63bn

Femi Otedola: N2.79bn

Tunde Hassan-Odukale: N2.21bn

Herbert Wigwe:N1.82bn

Mike Adenuga: N1.38bn

Tony Elumelu: N1.07bn

Gbenga Oyebode: N1.02bn

Wole Oshin: N780.5m

Eguasa P.A – N262.1m

Olakunle Alake – N245.1m

Ifeoma Esiri – N154.4m

Ebenezer Onyeagwu – N136.2m

Adaora Umeoji – N119.9m

