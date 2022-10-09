Infertility in women is a global phenomenon which affects between 5-8 per cent of the global population

In Nigeria, infertility accounts for 10-30 per cent of childlessness in women, and it is the top reason women seek gynaecological help

Reports say about 8 million children have been delivered via fertility treatment across the globe

Infertility in women is one of the most typical reasons women seek gynecologic consultation.

According to reports, infertility is widespread globally, affecting about 5-8 per cent. However, the preponderance of infertility in Africa is higher, with 10-30 per cent of couples affected living in Nigeria.

Infertility in women affects about 30 per cent of women in Nigeria

Source: UGC

As the world celebrates Fertility Day, a fertility clinic, Origene, a fertility facility in Lagos during a recent event, asked couples to stay focused on their journey to parenthood.

Doctor moves to dispel myths about infertility

The event centred on myths and facts about infertility facts.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Doctor Oludayo Yusuf stated that parenthood is a journey that can seem lonely, and there are various ways to arrive at the destination.

He also spoke on the landmark of reproductive science, stating that over 8 million babies have been born through IVF.

Yusuf said:

"What is more important to you? Is it to have a child or what people will say? Don't let what people will say hinder you from the joy that comes from being a parent. Remember, everyone needs a little help sometimes. So don't be discouraged if you require options such like egg donation and surrogacy."

Some attendees shared their journeys and how they have been supported and have their faith reignited.

Helping women with safe delivery

Doctor Yusuf said that the aim of helping women is to become parents safely, comfortably, and legally.

Co-founder of the facility, Dr Babatunde Ogunkunle, spoke on reproductive science and said that over eight million babies had been delivered through IVF.

Ogunkunle said the facility has carried out about 356 treatment circles and nearly 200 babies.

COVID-19: The UK offers N11.5m salary for care assistants, Nigerians also wanted

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Italy harbours the most extensive population of Nigerians in Europe, with three million recorded from the island of Sicily in the deep south and Sardinia, across to Rome in the middle and Tirano in the far north.

The figure does not include undocumented Nigerians.

Italy does not even speak English but Italian, which Nigerians must learn from scratch in order to adapt.

Source: Legit.ng