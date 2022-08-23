Many African countries are reeling from inflation which has been worsened by the ongoing war in Ukraine

Food inflation is the driving force of inflation across the globe as many countries, especially in Africa battle food crisis

Countries like Nigeria has seen a spike in food inflation which has eroded household incomes across all strata

According to a report by Business Insider, the surging cost across the world, including in Nigeria and other countries in Africa, is a trend driving the high cost of living.

Food inflation is worsened by the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has cut off exports of major commodities like Wheat and other crucial cereals.

Food is the arrowhead of inflationary pressure

Food inflation is considered the arrowhead of inflation across the globe, causing the most erosion of household incomes. It is a major indicator of the decline in people’s purchasing power. It is the rise in the cost of food items over some time.

Deloitte explained that the war in Ukraine had driven food inflation very high globally, with many countries at the edge of a food crisis.

Many African countries, especially Sudan and others in the Horn of Africa, are fighting drought and conflicts that have also inflicted serious damage to their income and pushed many into starvation.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), in a report in July, said trends across the African continent and cautioned that food prices are driving up inflation.

The countries with the highest food inflation are listed below.

Zimbabwe: 309 per cent

Ethiopia: 35.5 per cent

Rwanda: 32.7 per cent

Ghana: 32.3 per cent

Malawi: 31.2 per cent

Burkina Faso: 28.9 per cent

Djibouti: 25.7 per cent

Angola: 25.1 per cent

Burundi: 24.4 per cent

Sierra Leone: 23 per cent

Egypt: 22.4 per cent

Nigeria: 22.02 per cent

Mozambique: 17.24 per cent

Senegal: 17.2 per cent

Somalia: 16.86 per cent

