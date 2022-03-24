About 6.4 million Nigerians youths have applied for federal government's N-Power Batch-C Programme, according to the Nigerian government Minister

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq said this recently

According to her, successful beneficiaries of the scheme had started various businesses in their respective communities through the programme

About 6.4 million Nigerians youths stated interests to join the Nigerian government’s N-Power Batch-C youth programme, according to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq.

The scheme was set up by the Buhari government in June 2016 to tackle youth unemployment in the country and enhance social development, The Punch report says.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq. Credit: Joy Ibe

Source: UGC

According to the humanitarian ministry, during an open house event for internally displaced persons in Abuja on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, Farouq stated that 510,000 applicants were enlisted while 490,000 would come on board.

How the N-Power scheme helped Nigerians

She said the ministry successfully achieved the 500,000 Batches A and B N-Power beneficiaries in 2020 and got about 6.4 million applications for Batch-C.

The minister said the two batches, that accounted for 109,000 beneficiaries, have started their own businesses in their respective communities.

Concerning the the setting up of the National Policy on IDP, the minister stated that the policy received the nod of the Federal Executive Council in September 2021.

“It will meet their assistance and protection needs during displacement, and ensure their rehabilitation, return, reintegration and relocation after displacement.”

CBN pays over 300,000 women entrepreneurs N159.2 Billion as loans

Legit.ng has reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said it has disbursed about N159,21 billion to 330,128 women under the Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) which is meant to support families, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) which has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele stated this at the “Gender Equality Today for Sustainable Tomorrow” programme in Abuja on Friday, March 18, 2022, according to a report by Nairametrics.

Emefiele said the bank has supported women with other intervention projects like the AGSMEIS, MSMEDF and other projects in addition to giving gender-targeted regulations to give way to gender diversity and inclusion at the management levels in banks.

Source: Legit.ng