The sale of oil assets by Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC), a Nigerian subsidiary of Shell Plc, has been delayed

Shell, like other oil firms, has been looking at shifting their company towards renewable energy in recent years

For the sale to go on a court of appeal as set conditions supporting an earlier position held by NNPC

Shell Plc has been stopped from selling any of its oil assets in Nigeria as the oil company looks to diversify from oil production.

The decision was made by a court of appeal sitting in Imo state on Monday, March 14, 2022, until it pays a $2 billion penalty appeal for an alleged oil spill.

According to a Reuters report during the hearing a panel of three judges said Shell, acting through its agents or subsidiaries, was restrained from “selling, allocating, vandalising or disposing off any of its assets/properties” pending the determination of the appeal.

A Shell employee at the Afam VI power plant Credit: Florian Plaucheur/AFP Via Getty Images

The report also quoted a copy of a court ruling issued on March 11, which shows that Shell was ordered to deposit the money in an account controlled by the court within two working days.

Shell reacts

A spokesperson for Shell’s Nigeria unit said the company would immediately appeal the decision, with a hearing set to begin on May 5.

The spokesperson said:

“We are disappointed at this outcome. We have a strong belief in the merit of our case and will take immediate steps under the law to appeal and stay the execution of the decision until the appeal is determined.”

Back story

Shell started talks with the Nigerian government last year about selling its stake in Nigeria’s onshore fields, where it has been active since the 1930s, as part of a global drive to reduce its carbon emissions.

The Cable reports that about five local oil firms have indicated interest to submit bids.

In August 2021, Shell Nigeria agreeded to pay the N45.9 billion awarded to the Ogoni people of Rivers state as compensation for oil spills in their communities.

NNPC gives conditions

Meanwhile, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has assured Nigerians that it would do all in its power to make sure international oil companies (IOCs) do not abandon environmental damages in their respective areas of operations as they pursue their energy transition agendas.

The Chief Executive Officer of NNPC, Mr Mele Kyari, while speaking on the sideline of the just-concluded 2022 Nigerian International Energy Summit (NIES) in Abuja, explained that there was a need for oil companies operating in Nigeria to add value to the environment by keeping it clean.

He said:

“The federal government will make sure that our partners don’t abandon the environmental damages they caused, and we are sure our partners also agree. We have to add value to lives in our environment by keeping it clean."

Remittances to FG continues to decline

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that as the Nigerian government thinks of removing petrol subsidy next year, the country’s National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has continued to remit less amount of money to the federation account.

The NNPC remitted the sum of N10.54 billion to the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) in November 2021 from the proceeds of sales of crude oil and gas in October.

It gave this account during a presentation to FAAC for the month of December 2021, a report by Nairametrics says.

