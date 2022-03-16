The United Kingdom High Commission has said it is suspending work visa, family and study for Nigerians

According to the High Commission, it is giving priority to the war in Ukraine under the Ukraine Scheme Family Scheme

It said that it will contact Nigerians whose passports were ready for collection but that the PV is suspended for the time being

The UK High Commission in Nigeria has stated that it will temporarily suspend visas students, work and families with the emphasis now on applications made under Ukraine Family Scheme, a new programme to help the suffering Ukrainians.

The development comes as the UK visa and immigration launches the Ukraine Family Scheme in response to the humanitarian crisis.

UK halts visa for Nigerians Credit: FS Productions

Source: Getty Images

The new development comes after the UK visa and immigration launched the Ukraine Family Scheme in response to the humanitarian crisis arising from the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The UK disclosed this in a release titled ‘Temporary Suspension of Priority Visas for Student, Work and Family Applications, which was issued on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, by the High Commission.

The Commission said in the statement that customers with normal applications for study, work and family routes may experience some setbacks in the processing of their application.

What the United Kingdom is saying

According to the High Commission, Nigerians whose passports were ready for collection would be contacted by the Visa Application Centre.

The High Commission said that the UK immigration is currently focused on accepting Ukrainians under stress due to the ongoing war in the country. It said it will only help applicants with normal applications who wish to study or work in the UK for the time being.

