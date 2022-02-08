The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has sent a crucial message to Nigerians on government debt servicing and revenue generation

According to IMF the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will spend most of its revenue on debt servicing

It also noted that the debt servicing outlay will be big trouble and since there won't be enough, more borrowings should be expected

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said the Federal Government could spend as much as 92.6 per cent of its revenue on debt servicing this year.

This is a significant increase from the 85.5 per cent debt servicing-to-revenue ratio it projected in 2020, The Guardian reports.

IMF projection is contained in its 2021 Article IV, which was released on Monday, 7 February 2022.

According to the IMF, Nigeria's public debt would rise by 117.8 percent year on year in 2022, while inflation will rise at a 14.3 percent annual pace.

It also anticipates that the country's income and grants would be limited to 7% of overall output this year.

The rate last year was anticipated to be 7.4 percent, which is significantly higher than the 6.3 percent obtained in 2020.

Part of the report reads:

“economy is recovering from a historic downturn benefitting from government policy support, rising oil prices and international financial assistance.”

The IMF also stated that insecurity and a lack of COVID-19 vaccination were significant obstacles impeding the country's economic progress, emphasizing that "worsening violence and instability might also undermine the recovery."

