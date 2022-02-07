Subscribers would experience serious delays in their efforts to get their NIN as the portal of the NIMC broke down recently

This development has led to thousands of telecom users being stranded as the technical glitch is yet to be resolved by the commission

Meanwhile, the telecom firms are required to synchronise their SIM registration portals with the NIMC portal in order to verify the details of their subscribers

Thousands of telecommunication subscribers nationwide seeking to retrieve their lost Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards or acquire new lines temporarily have been left stranded, following a technical glitch in the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) portal that has grounded SIM-related services.

The Punch reports that the affected NIMC portal enables telecom firms, the Nigerian Immigration Service, banks and other organisations to verify the NIN of their customers before attending to them, in line with the federal government’s directive.

The NIMC DG/CEO, Engr Aliyu A Aziz and its management receive in audience the National Youth Council of Nigeria at the HQ of the Commission on February 3rd. Photo credit: NIMC

Source: Facebook

However, the downtime experienced over the past five days by the NIMC portal has made it almost impossible for telecom firms to sell new SIM cards or retrieve lost lines.

NIMC, telcos, other stakeholders meet

As the problem lingered, it was gathered that the NIMC officials held a meeting with telcos and other stakeholders over the development.

It was learnt that NIMC advised telcos to temporarily revert to the vNIN platform until it is able to sort out its technical difficulties.

NIN will reveal identity of Internet users to FG - Pantami

Legit.ng had previously reported that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, disclosed that the National Identification Number (NIN) will enable the federal government and security agencies to know the identity of internet users in the country.

It was reported that the minister stated that NIN will be the foundation of the economy and the security of the country.

Pantami made this assertion during the Nigeria International Partnership Forum in Paris, France.

FG says 180 million telephone lines linked with NIN

In what will surprise many people in the country, given its size, the executive vice-chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Prof Umar Danbatta, has revealed the number of telephone lines now linked with the National Identity Numbers (NIN).

According to him, over 180 million telephone lines are now linked. He disclosed on Tuesday, October 5, The Nation newspaper reports.

He said this following the capturing of over 60 million Nigerians by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in the National Identity Numbers (NIN) database.

Source: Legit.ng