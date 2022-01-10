The Senate President and Speaker of House of Assembly have been taken to court over its failure to probe or refer to the relevant authorities for probe of missing N4.1 billion

The duo of Ahmed Lawan, the Senate President and Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives has been sued over their failure to probe or refer to the relevant anti-corruption bodies the missing N4.1 billion National Assembly funds for relevant action.

SERAP, the Socio-Economic and Accountability Project (SERAP) brought legal action against the National Assembly leadership for the missing funds.

Missing billions uncovered

Nairametrics reports that the action came after the publishing of the annual audited 2016 report in which the Auditor-General of the Federal raised eyebrows over the alleged misappropriation and diversion of public funds and seeks the recovery of the missing money.

It was contained in a public statement issued by the rights group on its website.

The suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1609/2021 which was filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja by SERAP’s lawyers, Kolawole Oluwadare and Kehinde Oyewumi, the group is seeking an order of mandamus to direct and compel Dr. Lawan Mr. Gbajabiamila to perform their constitutional oversight functions and to promptly probe the allegation that fresh sum of N4.1 billion meant for the National Assembly is missing.

What the group says

The Punch report noted SERAP said the leadership of the National Assembly can only be effective if it can show that it has the ability to be hard on corruption.

According to SERAP, transparency and accountability in the handling of public resources and wealth are important for improving the development and welfare of people and their access to basic public services.

SERAP mentioned in the suit that allowing the application would serve the interest of justice, lower corruption and mismanagement as well as promote fundamental human rights among Nigerians.

SERAP asks lawmakers to stop Buhari

Legit.ng reports that the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on the speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila and the president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, to stop President Muhammadu Buhari from selling Nigeria's properties to fund the 2021 budget.

The organisation asked the presidency to identify areas where it can slash the salaries of its members. It said this will aid in addressing the growing level of deficit & borrowing.

In its letter to the National Assembly leaders, SERAP said it is a breach of the constitution to allow the government to sell properties to fund the budget.

