A Northern group has threatened to retaliate against Igbo businesses in the North if the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) goes ahead with its threats

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) issued the threat following IPOB's blanket ban on beef and and cattle brought in from the North

The CNG spokesman said they will not support any political party or person which has active participation of politicians from the Southeast

A group in the North, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has issued a threat to boycott Igbo businesses in the North if the Indigenous People of Biafra goes ahead to implement its proposed cattle ban in April.

Teeth for tat

According to a report by Daily Trust, the group issued the warning in a release after IPOB asked its people to stop patronising beef or animals brought in from the North beginning April 8, 2022.

Abdul-Azeez Suleiman and CNG members

The CNG issued the statement through Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, its spokesperson, said that IPOB’s statements smirk of grave provocation and a threat to Northern commercial wellbeing in the Southeast and the physical wellbeing of Northerners living among the Igbo population in communities in the Southeast.

Suleiman said:

“In a renewed resolve to pay a coin for coin for any direct or indirect attack or threat to Northerners and their interests anywhere in the country, the CNG called for the total boycott of all businesses, goods and services operated by Igbo in the North effective from the same April 2022.”

No support for politicians or political party by Igbos

According to the group, they will also stop patronizing political parties or persons which has the active participation of politicians from the Southeast.

The CNG also said the North will no longer tolerate acts of threats or targeted attacks on Northerners living and engaged in legitimate businesses anywhere in the country.

According to the spokesman, Northern transporters and suppliers should look for alternative trade paths to avoid attacks from IPOB.

Igbo man abducted in the North

Legit.ng reports that Maikunkele community in the Bosso local government area of Minna, Niger was raided on Saturday, November 20, by a gang of gunmen who kidnapped an Igbo businessman.

Tribune reports that the attackers gained access into the community through some nearby forests and tried to subdue any form of resistance with gunshots before heading for the victim.

It was gathered that the abduction of the southeast businessman came about one year after an Igbo man died in a similar attack.

