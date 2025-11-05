Nigerian stock market extended its losing streak on Wednesday as All-Share Index (ASI) falls 1.35%

Top losers include Transcorp, Sky Aviation Nigeria, Beta Glass, and CILEASING, while NCR Nigeria leads the gainers’ list

Fidelity Bank Plc dominates trading with 608.16 million shares worth N13.95 billion, followed by Sterling Bank and Zenith Bank

The Nigerian stock market extended its losing streak on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, as the All-Share Index (ASI) fell 1.35% to close at 150,573.87 points, down from 152,629.60 points on the previous day.

Investors lost N1.31 trillion as market capitalisation declined to N95.66 trillion, while the year-to-date (YTD) return dropped to 46.29%,

Nigerian Equities Market Extends Losing Streak. Photo: Bloomberg

The decline analysts has attributed to market jitters over US President Donald Trump’s recent military action threat against Nigeria.

Top gainers

NCR Nigeria Plc gained N1.60, rising from N16.00 to N17.60 per share (+10.00%)

Legend International Holdings Plc gained N0.49, moving from N5.35 to N5.84 per share (+9.16%)

Cornerstone Insurance Plc rose by N0.50, climbing from N5.68 to N6.18 per share (+8.80%)

UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust gained N0.46, rising from N5.54 to N6.00 per share (+8.30%)

Linkage Assurance Plc increased by N0.15, moving from N1.85 to N2.00 per share (+8.11%)

Top losers

Consolidated Investment Leasing Plc (CILEASING) declined by N0.62, falling from N6.20 to N5.58 per share (−10.00%)

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (TRANSCORP) dropped N5.00, from N50.00 to N45.00 per share (−10.00%)

Sky Aviation Nigeria Plc (SKYAVN) lost N8.95, moving from N89.55 to N80.60 per share (−9.99%)

Beta Glass Plc (BETAGLAS) declined by N43.70, falling from N437.40 to N393.70 per share (−9.99%)

RT Briscoe Plc lost N0.35, decreasing from N3.53 to N3.18 per share (−9.92%)

Investors lose N1.31 trillion as Nigerian stock market falls 1.35%. Photo: Bloomberg

Most active trades

Fidelity Bank Plc recorded 608.16 million shares worth N13.95 billion

Sterling Bank Plc traded 81.66 million shares valued at N628.47 million

Zenith Bank Plc exchanged 53.67 million shares worth N3.28 billion

FCMB Group Plc recorded 40.40 million shares valued at N423.17 million

Access Holdings Plc traded 39.42 million shares worth N915.46 million

Trump’s military threat could crash investor confidence

Earlier, Legit.ng reportd that the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has raised alarm over the potential economic repercussions of the recent military threat issued by the U.S. President Donald Trump against Nigeria.

Trump, through his Truth Social platform on October 31, 2025, labeled Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” and instructed the U.S. Department of War to prepare for “possible action” if killings in Nigeria continued.

The CPPE noted that even if such rhetoric is based on false premises, it has already sparked diplomatic unease and market uncertainty.

