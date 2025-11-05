Trump's Effect: Nigerian Stock Market Extends Losses on Wednesday
- Nigerian stock market extended its losing streak on Wednesday as All-Share Index (ASI) falls 1.35%
- Top losers include Transcorp, Sky Aviation Nigeria, Beta Glass, and CILEASING, while NCR Nigeria leads the gainers’ list
- Fidelity Bank Plc dominates trading with 608.16 million shares worth N13.95 billion, followed by Sterling Bank and Zenith Bank
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
The Nigerian stock market extended its losing streak on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, as the All-Share Index (ASI) fell 1.35% to close at 150,573.87 points, down from 152,629.60 points on the previous day.
Investors lost N1.31 trillion as market capitalisation declined to N95.66 trillion, while the year-to-date (YTD) return dropped to 46.29%,
The decline analysts has attributed to market jitters over US President Donald Trump’s recent military action threat against Nigeria.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Top gainers
- NCR Nigeria Plc gained N1.60, rising from N16.00 to N17.60 per share (+10.00%)
- Legend International Holdings Plc gained N0.49, moving from N5.35 to N5.84 per share (+9.16%)
- Cornerstone Insurance Plc rose by N0.50, climbing from N5.68 to N6.18 per share (+8.80%)
- UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust gained N0.46, rising from N5.54 to N6.00 per share (+8.30%)
- Linkage Assurance Plc increased by N0.15, moving from N1.85 to N2.00 per share (+8.11%)
Top losers
- Consolidated Investment Leasing Plc (CILEASING) declined by N0.62, falling from N6.20 to N5.58 per share (−10.00%)
- Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (TRANSCORP) dropped N5.00, from N50.00 to N45.00 per share (−10.00%)
- Sky Aviation Nigeria Plc (SKYAVN) lost N8.95, moving from N89.55 to N80.60 per share (−9.99%)
- Beta Glass Plc (BETAGLAS) declined by N43.70, falling from N437.40 to N393.70 per share (−9.99%)
- RT Briscoe Plc lost N0.35, decreasing from N3.53 to N3.18 per share (−9.92%)
Most active trades
- Fidelity Bank Plc recorded 608.16 million shares worth N13.95 billion
- Sterling Bank Plc traded 81.66 million shares valued at N628.47 million
- Zenith Bank Plc exchanged 53.67 million shares worth N3.28 billion
- FCMB Group Plc recorded 40.40 million shares valued at N423.17 million
- Access Holdings Plc traded 39.42 million shares worth N915.46 million
Trump’s military threat could crash investor confidence
Earlier, Legit.ng reportd that the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has raised alarm over the potential economic repercussions of the recent military threat issued by the U.S. President Donald Trump against Nigeria.
Trump, through his Truth Social platform on October 31, 2025, labeled Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” and instructed the U.S. Department of War to prepare for “possible action” if killings in Nigeria continued.
The CPPE noted that even if such rhetoric is based on false premises, it has already sparked diplomatic unease and market uncertainty.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.