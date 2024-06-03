Choppy pixie cut over 50: 20 best pixie hairstyles for older ladies

A choppy pixie cut is a trendy and edgy hairstyle characterized by short, textured layers that create a tousled, slightly messy look. This is a fashion trend that is gaining popularity among women. If you are looking for a classy and easy-to-maintain style, here are some of the best choppy pixie cut over 50 you can use.

Short black pixie (L), short side styled brown pixie (C) and layered brown pixie with pink highlights (R). Photo: @hairbyraw on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The choppy pixie cut typically features shorter sides and back with longer layers on top that can be styled in various ways. Compared to longer hairstyles, this style is relatively low-maintenance. With minimal effort, you can achieve a stylish look without spending much time styling your hair.

Top 20 choppy pixie cut over 50

Choppy pixies prove you don't need long hair to look feminine and attractive. Despite its short length, it offers versatility in styling. You can play with different textures, add volume, or even experiment with various accessories. Here are some of the latest 20 pixie hairstyles for over 50.

1. Textured pixie

Textured pixie for medium hair. Photo: @hairbyraw on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This low-maintenance choppy pixie cut for women over 50 works well with short and longer haircuts. It is for women who don't desire voluminous hair but want something manageable. You can also dye it brown or maintain your everyday hair look.

2. Piecey pixie

This piecey pixie is ideal for those with long or round faces. Photo: @imagebyshanae on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This piecey, choppy pixie cut can work well with most hair types. The layers and texture can be tailored to complement your natural hair texture and enhance its beauty.

3. Long, messy pixie

If you do decide to begin growing out your hair, a long, shaggy pixie cut is the ideal transition. If your hair is longer in the front, you will have more colour options to choose from and explore. This is one of the ideal choppy pixie cuts for people over 60.

4. Blonde pixie

Short blonde layered pixie cut. Photo: @indinstrands on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A short tapered pixie cut provides enough length to match texture and colour. Try a blonde pixie if you are looking for something striking and unique. You can have it messy or create layers with a little bit of a side cute to enhance the entire look.

5. Layered pixie

Medium layered pixie for stylish women. @ij2salonisyourpixieplace on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are you looking for a choppy pixie cut over 50 with fringe? You can have a messy layered pixie cut and look quite elegant. If you want anything different, you can add blonde highlights. For an even more striking look, style your layers pushed to the forehead and brushed to one side.

6. Sleek waves pixie

If you do not have to worry about combing or styling your hair every morning, go for this simple, sleek wave haircut. All you need to do is moisturize it frequently to keep it intact. You can also play around with various styling options.

7. Cute pixie with pink highlights

Layered pixie with pink highlights. Photo: @indinstrands on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The pixie cut's genius adaptability is the main reason for its popularity. With shorter hair, you can grow out your colour faster, which allows you to choose colours with greater confidence and play around with the symmetry of your cut.

8. Short, curly pixie

Short white curly pixie. Photo: @indinstrands on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Try adding some curls if you are not ready to go full-on pixie. These well-placed layers are an excellent solution if you have thicker strands.

9. Undercut styled pixie

The wispy layers and precise cuts make this cute pixie stand out. This beautiful hairstyle allows creative styling options, from sleek and sophisticated to textured and tousled.

10. Golden pixie

Golden pixie with soft waves. Photo: @hairbyraw on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A cute golden pixie radiates charm and confidence. Its short length and bold colour create a striking yet adorable look that effortlessly stands out. This style is perfect for those who want a bold and cheerful statement.

11. Perfect grey pixie

Grey layered look for older women Photo: @imagebyshanae on Instagram(modified by author)

Source: UGC

The strawberry blonde pixie is suitable for every woman. The texturized waves on top provide volume and highlight your shorter sides. To protect your pixie from falling flat, softly spray it with lift and define waves.

12. Simple pixie

Mature ladies can also wear this style and look lovely. The best aspect about this pixie cut is that it is simple to maintain and less expensive. This is a deal for you if you want to save some money.

13. Curly, pompadour pixie

A mohawk-shaped style with an undercut. Photo: @hairbyraw on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are you looking for great pixie cuts for older ladies with fine hair? Try out this curly pompadour pixie. Its voluminous top adds height and dimension, while the short sides and back maintain a sleek and modern look. It is a stylish choice for those seeking a unique and edgy look.

14. Grown out messy pixie cut

Maroon textured messy pixie cut. Photo: @indinstrands on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This chopped, messy pixie cut allows you to embrace your thick, natural hair. Tell your stylist to trim the sides shorter and add additional length. Style it for added volume and hold.

15. Sleek pressed pixie

A sleek pressed pixie boasts a polished look, achieved by smoothing down the hair for a sleek finish. This elegant style highlights the pixie cut's clean lines and sharp angles. It's very ideal for a professional appearance and any formal occasion.

16. Layered pixie

Layered pixie cut on short and medium hair. Photo: @pixiecut_promax on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This layered pixie cut adds depth and texture to your hairstyle. It offers easy styling options, from tousled and casual to sleek and polished. It is an excellent choice for a dynamic and effortlessly chic hairstyle.

17. Pink-coloured pixie cut

Messy pink-coloured pixie cut. Photo: @indinstrands on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

There are various pixie short hairstyles for ladies over 50, and a unique pink-coloured pixie cut can give you a vibrant and playful flair. This bold choice allows endless customization, from soft pastel hues to bright, daring shades.

18. Voluminous pixie with side part

If you do not like roughly textured hair, you might easily pull this off and look quite classy. It gives you a glow and creates a clean impression of your facade. The best thing about this style is that it is appropriate for any age and skin tone.

19. Top brown-dyed pixie

Brown-dyed pixie with a stylish undercut. Photo: @pixie_by_mandy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This one is suitable for those who enjoy bright colours and styles. If you are brave enough to wear it publicly, you can be confident that heads will turn everywhere you go. The side cuts add some playfulness.

20. Layered pixie for short hair

Choppy layered pixie cut easy to maintain. Photo: @dmvpixiecuts on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

One thing about these pixie haircuts is that you may creatively transform your appearance and showcase the goddess within. If you are unsure about wearing short hair, try these short black finger waves. They not only look good, but they also protect your hair.

What is a shaggy pixie cut?

This is a classic pixie hairstyle characterized by its tousled and textured appearance. It typically features short layers throughout the hair, creating a choppy and relaxed look.

What hairstyle makes you look younger at 50?

A hairstyle that can make you look younger often involves elements that add volume, softness, and movement to your hair. Examples include layered bob, side-swept bangs, pixie cuts, soft waves and short, low cuts.

Do pixie cuts make you look younger?

Pixie cuts often create a youthful and energetic appearance for some individuals. Their shorter length and layered texture can add volume and lift to the hair, helping create a more vibrant and dynamic look.

What face shape do pixie cuts look good on?

Pixie cuts look good on various face shapes, such as oval, heart, and square. The secret is how you style it and the type of pixie you choose.

Choppy pixie cut over 50 exudes confidence and a bold attitude. It is a fashionable and low-maintenance option that can provide a fresh and youthful appearance. Longer pixie cuts may require more style, while shorter ones are more wash-and-go friendly.

Legit.ng recently published a list of the top Ghana-weaving Shuku hairstyles you should try. Ghana weaving Shuku can be called the trend of this season. There are many variations of this hairstyle, which is why every woman who wants to try it will be able to find a suitable option.

Shuku hairstyles will help you with this experiment. Do not be afraid to make lovely buns or elegant ponytails. Get inspired by the ideas in this article and create a versatile and glamorous hairstyle that will have all eyes on you.

Source: Legit.ng