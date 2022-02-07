How can people with hearing problems benefit from the use of text messages?

It is unfortunate that people with hearing challenges or the deaf cannot make calls on the phone. Mostly, they rely on their family members or friends when they want to talk to someone on the phone as translators. However, some opt for text messages because they are convenient to them. Well, how else can people with hearing problems benefit from the use of text messages?

Woman on phone texting. Photo: pexels.com, @nappy

Source: UGC

Over a quiet time, phones that make text messaging easy have significantly changed the lives of millions of deaf people. Text messaging has developed and is widely spread due to its varied convenience for the deaf and hearing.

How does texting help deaf people?

Significantly, deaf people have benefited from text messaging, and they have been more often able to communicate independently. Moreover, texting has been implemented deeply in the infrastructure of the deaf community.

1. Increased social independence

Texts are a convenient and easy way for the deaf to keep in touch with their friends, family and colleagues, including in contexts where a call would be inappropriate for them. It provides a new sense of independence for the deaf community. As a result, it has led to an increase in interpersonal connections and socialization between the deaf and other people.

2. Facilitates instant communication among the deaf

Text messaging is the perfect form of instant communication between the deaf. They can communicate with each other without miscommunications caused by interpreting conversations. The deaf can now freely texts each other on their mobile phones without any barriers.

3. Texts link the deaf to the "real world"

Text messaging has provided the deaf community with a way to overcome the geographic and linguistic barriers which they often encounter in the hearing world. They can talk to anyone at any time without being misunderstood since it is easy to text and send a message.

4. Convenient and user-friendly

With text messaging, the deaf can order any item that they need online conveniently. This way, they are able to do their stuff without the help of their relatives or friends.

5. Safety issues

Text messaging is a life-saving tool, it has helped the deaf community in safety matters such as in emergencies and reporting crimes, they can text and ask for help without having to call.

What are the advantages of text communication?

Text messaging, also known as SMS, (Short Message Service) is a feature available in almost all mobile phones, it allows people to send and receive short messages. Text messaging has overtaken the use of phone calls and emails. Have a look at some of these advantages of text communication.

Privacy

Black guy in a pink T-shirt smiling while starring at his phone. Photo: pexels.com, @jimmyjimmy

Source: UGC

The deaf community prefer text messaging because it is more direct and personal; they are not formal as email messages and phone calls. In addition, it's easy to send and receive texts without disrupting those around you, and what you receive and send is not made public.

Enhanced communication

Text messaging has been instrumental in helping people with hearing problems in two ways; integrating into the hearing world and reaching out to other deaf people. More hearing individuals are communicating via texts through social media, which enables the deaf to understand and contribute to the conversation more easily.

Future reference

It leaves a record of sent and received messages; this can be useful to prove that you sent someone a message and what it was about. It also keeps the record of the conversation you had. If you forget something, you can always refer back as long as you have your phone.

Discretion

Text messaging allows you to communicate with other people on occasions where a face-to-face or phone conversation is not possible. For instance, it can also be applied when you want to pass confidential information.

Instant delivery

Using texting as a form of communication comes with many benefits, such as conveying your message instantly. Your message will reach your target audience almost immediately upon being sent.

One can schedule texts

With text message scheduling, you can write texts in advance and easily schedule when to send them to save time and avoid disturbing others when they are busy. This feature comes in handy for the deaf too.

They are cost-effective

Sending a text message is relatively cheap compared with making a call. It's one of the frequently used forms of communication nowadays among the deaf community since the cost of sending a text message is relatively inexpensive and affordable.

Easy to use

A woman staring at his phone. Photo: pexels.com, @shvetsa

Source: UGC

It is simple and easy to use. Almost everyone knows how to open, write and read a text message. You only need to add a recipient to your contacts list, and there's no need to remember a phone number. Texting is also an excellent way for deaf and hard of hearing people to communicate.

In addition, texting has limited characters you are supposed to write. They are often short, meaning you have to be direct, concise, and straight to the main point. Also, there are no miscommunications caused by mishearing conversations.

Time-efficient

Text messaging saves time in circumstances when one is addressing many people. Since text messages can be scheduled, one can send a message to hundreds of people at once. Also, with two-way text messaging, a person can engage in multiple text conversations at once, and they’ll be able to reply to new conversations while the first users take time to respond.

It is reliable

Text messaging is reliable compared to some forms of communication. Wherever you send your message, one can be assured that it has been sent and delivered safely. Even if the mobile phone is switched off or out of the signal, the message will be delivered.

It is multilingual

Everyone has the freedom to text in a language of their choice. It provides a place for both groups to communicate in a shared language

Indeed, communication among deaf and hearing people has been made easy through text messaging. People with hearing impairments have found text messaging more convenient because of their privacy, affordability, ease-to-use among many other reasons.

READ ALSO: 10 surprising ways texting can affect productivity in the workplace

Legit.ng published an article about 10 surprising ways texting can affect productivity in the workplace. Using text messages has become a dominant form of communication over the past several years. Statistically, it is proven that people are overly attached to their cell phones than any other communication gadget.

What are the effects of texting on productivity in the workplace? Have a look at this article and find out more about mobile phones and how they affect productivity in the workplace.

Source: Legit.ng