It’s few weeks to the Anambra governorship elections, but some politicians are already making moves to satisfy their personal desire

The race is getting tougher but prophetess Dr Mrs Flora Ilonzo has called on politicians, urging them to desist from electoral misconduct come Saturday, November 6

The cleric advised politicians to remain in their party, noting that if they refuse to adhere to this call, disaster awaits them

Awka, Anambra - The founder of the Centre for Psychic and Healing Administration (CPHA), Flora Ilonzo has advised politicians who might be plotting to rig the November 6, election in Anambra state to perish such an idea.

According to her, anybody who rigs the poll may die painfully in an air crash. She said that the warning became necessary because everyone needed to know the consequences of such action, The Sun News reported.

She warned politicians jumping from one political party to the other to quickly return to their former parties before the November 6 poll or get ready to witness doom even in their families.

The prophetess wants the election to be free, fair and credible. Photo credit: Flora Nkemakonam Ilonzo

Source: Facebook

She said:

“I want to appeal to families of politicians to warn them to stop jumping from one party to the other. If not, the anger of people and God will be upon them soonest.

“And the families will be the worst hit because those politicians may not be around when their homes may be attacked. So, desperate politicians should be careful. Families of desperate politicians should be more careful and advise their beloved.”

Ilonzo, who also cautioned politicians against using the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) or thugs to alter the outcome of the poll, said the ghosts of the people killed and dumped in Ezu River and the victims of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) were crying for justice.

She added:

“I see more killings coming to Anambra state and other states in Southeast. Politicians should be careful how they are jumping from one party to another. Anger of God and people killed unjustly are roaming the street to avenge their deaths.

“What is happening in Anambra State and other states in the Southeast is not ordinary. I earlier prophesied about this issue of unknown gunmen but no one listened to me.”

