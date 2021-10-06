Mike Mora’s biography: what was known about Kelis’ husband?

Mike Mora was an American real estate agent and photographer. He was best known as Kelis Rogers' husband. She is an American singer, songwriter, and chef best known for her song Milkshake. Kelis secretly married Mike Mora in 2014, with the couple welcoming their first child in 2015.

A portrait photo of Mike Mora

Source: Getty Images

Who was Kelis married to? Kelis' husband, Mike Mora, was quite a private individual. He preferred to be behind the camera rather than in front of it.

Who is Mike Mora?

Kelis' husband was an American photographer and real estate agent. He was a father of two and was best known as the husband to American singer and songwriter Kelis.

Mike's relationship with his celebrity wife has been the talk of the town over the years. However, the couple has tried to keep a low profile.

What is Mike Mora's age?

He died at the age of 37. He was born in New York in the United States. Mike Mora's nationality is American. He has a mixed ethnic background. He lived with his wife Kelis and children in a farmhouse outside Los Angeles, United States.

Mike Mora rocking a hoodie.

Source: Instagram

Information on Mike Mora's parents, siblings, or early education has not been revealed. He attended Coral Gables High School and New York University for his higher education.

When it comes to his career, Mike worked as a photographer and real estate agent. Mike Mora's photography is displayed on his Instagram page. Some of his works included portraits of his wife and gorgeous photographs of animals.

How much is Mike Mora worth?

Mike Mora's net worth was alleged to be $300,000, according to ExactNetWorth. However, there is no official information on the matter.

He has made his money from his work as a photographer and a real estate agent.

Kelis and Mike Mora's wedding

The couple were rumoured to have married in 2014. The wedding was a secret affair. Information about how they met also remains a secret. It was also rumoured that they dated for a few months before they finally decided to marry each other.

The couple had two kids. Their first child, a son, was born in 2015, while their second child, a girl, was born in 2020. Mike Mora's wife has another child from her past marriage with American rapper Nas, but Mike was raising him as his own.

Mike Mora's illness

Mike Mora the photographer was recently diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer. He had been struggling with stomach pains since 2020, just weeks after he moved with his family to a farm outside of Los Angeles.

At first, the photographer thought that he had an ulcer that had developed due to the effects of working in blistering heat. However, this was not the case, as he was informed that he had cancer. As of 2021, Mike was still receiving treatment for his condition. The unfortunate diagnosis was that he might have just 18 months left.

On March 14, 2022, has died following a battle with stage 4 stomach cancer, People confirmed.

After a tough two year battle with cancer, we are devastated to have to confirm the loss of our beloved brother Mike. An amazing Father, husband, and friend who gave so genuinely and cared so deeply for his family and friends. Through this difficult period, we ask that you respect the privacy of Kelis and her Family at this time.

Mike Mora was married to an American RnB artist Kelis. Although he could be considered a celebrity husband, he was a talented photographer in his own right, as well as a caring father and partner.

