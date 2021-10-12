Two key members of the Zamfara state House of Assembly have been suspended with immediate effect

Gusau, Zamfara state - The Zamfara state House of Assembly has suspended two lawmakers over their alleged ties with bandits.

According to Daily Trust, the indicted lawmakers are Yusuf Muhammad, Anka representing Anka Constituency, and Ibrahim T. Tukur Bakura, representing Bakura constituency.

The Zamfara state House of Assembly has suspended two lawmakers for allegedly working with bandits.

Legit.ng gathers that the state assembly has suspended the lawmakers for three months pending the conclusion of investigations on the allegation levelled against them.

The director-general of Press Affairs and Public Relations of the Assembly, Mustapha Jafaru Kaura, said the lawmakers will also appear before the House Committee on ethics and privileges in conjunction with security agencies that are assigned by law to investigate them.

He said the resolutions to suspend and investigate the lawmakers were reached by the House plenary presided over by the speaker, Rt Hon Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya.

Leading the debate on the matter, the member representing Maru North, Hon Yusuf Alhassan Kanoma, said the house should not fold its arms over the serious allegations leveled against the two members.

More allegations

According to Kanoma, it was alleged that the two lawmakers rejoiced over the kidnap of the father of the speaker, late Alhaji Mu’azu Abubakar Magarya.

Kanoma also alleged that the two lawmakers were behind the killing of late Hon Muhammad G. Ahmad ( Walin Jangeru), a former member who represented Shinkafi constituency in the state House of Assembly.

He claimed they leaked information through which bandits tracked the deceased and asked security agencies to fully track all their telephone lines and listen to all their conversations.

The speaker, Magarya, approved the outright suspension of the two members.

He also directed the chairman House Committee on ethics and privileges, Hon Kabiru Hashimu Dansadau, to fully investigate these members and report its findings back to the plenary.

The speaker also stripped the indicted lawmakers of the chairmanship of the House standing committees.

